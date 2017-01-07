New year, new you

• Anytime Fitness is located at 1450 W. Main St. and can be contacted at (937) 339-3030. For more information, visit anytimefitness.com.

MIAMI COUNTY — One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions for people is to lose weight and get healthy, and for Miami County residents, there numerous fitness groups and gyms available for people to check out and see what works for them.

Many of those gyms also report new members already taking advantage of the help they have to offer.

“After the first of the year, we always have some increased foot traffic and folks that come in and exercise,” Jim McMaken, general executive of the Miami County YMCA, said. “The gym fills up with kids playing basketball … We always welcome the additional activity.”

The Miami County is also offering a little boost in savings to new members this month.

“Through the end of January, you can join the Y with no enrollment fee,” McMaken said.

McMaken explained that, for youth membership, that’s a $25 saving; for adult memberships, it’s a $75 saving; and for family memberships, it’s a $99 saving.

“We have a lot going on,” McMaken said. He explained that the YMCA offers programs for kids through senior citizens including swimming lessons, youth sports, water fitness classes, dry land fitness classes, gymnastics, swim team, personal training, and more.

“You name it, we typically got it,” McMaken said.

Piqua Branch of the Miami County YMCA is located at 223 W. High St. and can be contacted at (937) 773-9622. The Robinson Branch of the YMCA is located at 3060 S. County Road 25-A in Troy and can be contacted at (937) 440-9622.

“Health and fitness are always at the top,” George Radzyminski, club manager at Anytime Fitness in Piqua, said about New Year’s resolutions. “We’re seeing an uptake in business and members and … more than anything is people trying to get healthy is what we see.”

Anytime Fitness encourages interested people to come in and see what they have to offer with Radzyminski noting the personal interest and care for their members.

“We have them go through meeting with our personal training manager,” Radzyminski said. They then track their members’ goals and progress every six weeks. They also offer a basic session where every member can attend to get advice and trained.

Anytime Fitness also works with members on their nutrition.

“Last thing we want to do is give someone a membership and never see them again. We want to be with them every step of the way,” Radzyminski said. “We like to be involved with people.”

Anytime Fitness is also offering a new money back guarantee program for new members. Radzyminski explained that new members will work with their personal trainer manager at Anytime Fitness for 21 days, and if those members do not see any results, they have the option to get their money back.

“We know what we do really works,” Radzyminski said, noting that there are some stipulations with the money back guarantee. “If you don’t see results, we’ll give you all your money back.”

Anytime Fitness is open 24/7, but they are staffed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 a.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are not staffed on Sundays.

In Troy, Anytime Fitness is located at 1450 W Main St. and can be contacted at (937) 339-3030. In Piqua, Anytime Fitness is located at 1571 Covington Ave, 3B, and can be contacted at (937) 451-3771.

Practice Crossfit of Troy has also seen an increase in interest in their crossfit program.

“We are having more people calling in, more people walking in the door, looking for some way to fix an issue,” Josh Bunch, owner of Practice Crossfit, said.

Bunch said that, of the newcomers, no one has mentioned a New Year’s resolution, suggesting that maybe the term “resolution” has become a bit sour to people. Newcomers may view the new year as a reset and have a new determination to make a lasting change in their lives.

“The goal is to have somebody who’s ready for a serious lifestyle change,” Bunch said. “I believe a lot more in working the entire human.”

Practice Crossfit does not have members, but instead have athletes who pay month-to-month.

“Everybody that comes into our place is an athlete,” Bunch said. “Everybody’s born an athlete.”

Practice Crossfit is also offering sessions for people who may have never done crossfit or have not done it for awhile.

“This allows them to begin in a class where everybody’s a rookie and that just helps people that have never done it before,” Bunch said.

Practice Crossfit can be contacted at (937) 216-5694 for more information about those sessions or to set up a one-on-one session with Bunch.

F45 Training, one of Piqua’s newest workout facilities that utilizes specialized training and accountability, has also seen an uptake in interest.

“We’re excited,” Holly Trombley, co-owner of F45 training, said. “New potential clients are able to take advantage of two free weeks to come in and check out what F45 Training is all about over this next month.”

F45 Training provides exercise sessions with specific workouts planned for people of all workout abilities. They also help clients with nutrition.

“We provide free nutritional information and meal planning for our members as well,” Trombley said. “People are excited for someone to show them how to do those things. A lot of people probably don’t know where to start and we can show them how functional it can be.”

F45 Training will be introducing whole new circuit workouts this year to keep both regular and new clients on their toes.

“People just never get tired of what they’re doing and that’s why they look forward to showing up,” Trombley said.

All clients have to sign up for sessions ahead of time. They can do with the F45 Training smartphone app, their website f45training.com, email piqua@f45training.com, or call (937) 615-6454.

“Any ability can come in. We modify as necessary,” Trombley said. “We really try to help hold our clients accountable… Check us out and see why we’re different.”

Total Fitness in Piqua also saw an increase in members, including an increase in members who got ahead of the game and joined in December to get a jump on their New Year’s resolutions.

Isaac Martinez, gym manager and trainer at Total Fitness, said that they gave nine coupons to their current members to give away as part of the gym’s “12 days of fitness” that would allow the recipient of those coupons 12 days to workout at Total Fitness for free.

“That is a thank you all of our members here,” Martinez said, noting that it also gets possible new members in the door to check out their facilities and what they have to offer.

Total Fitness also has weight loss challenge going on right now where they are giving out cash prizes to the members who lost the most weight or the most body fat.

For their regular training program, they get with all of their new members one-on-one to discuss their goals and how to achieve them. Their new members receive a free personal training session and a new workout once a month along with other information about nutrition and exercise. They also offer unlimited group classes for $49/month.

“We don’t want people to just join, give us the money, and walk in,” Martinez said, explaining that they want to help their members track their progress and achieve their goals.

Gyms see boost in membership, interest in fitness

By Sam Wildow

Troy gyms and fitness studios:

