Downtown Tipp City hosts egg hunt

TIPP CITY — Amid scattered showers and chilly temperatures, the 2018 Easter season concluded with high spirits during Downtown Tipp City’s latest “First Friday” event, the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt.

The event, which was free to the public, began at Tipp City Public Library, where families had the opportunity to get photos with the Easter Bunny before exploring the downtown area for specially marked “egg stops.”

Each participating family received a scavenger hunt card, provided by volunteers at the library. Each card contained a series of historical clues leading to businesses and organizations in the downtown area, where volunteers awaited to hand out eggs and prizes to kids.

“We have 12 businesses altogether participating as egg stops,” Heather Dorsten, executive director of Downtown Tipp City, said. “Some are doing extra treats, like coloring pages and other things besides candy. The Masonic Temple are opening their private lodge to give tours to families tonight.

“We also have a new business that opened called Fox and Feather Trading Co., and today was their grand opening. We made that a special extra stop, and we’re letting people know with printed flyers.”

Along with the library, Masonic Temple, and Fox and Feather, participating egg stops included Birch, Browse Awhile Books, Cairn’s Toys, Grounds for Pleasure Coffee House, Living Simply Soap, Royal Crest Insurance, Sam & Ethel’s, Tippecanoe Weaver, and Tony’s Bada Bing.

The event was sponsored by Thrivent Financial and Beckstrom Orthodontics, who provided a free raffle for baskets of goodies, which were available for entry at the library.

The egg hunt event corresponds with a special “Shop Hop” event, being held today in the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“There will be a giant gift basket available for that as well,” Dorsten confirmed. “It includes clothes, wine, and other items from local businesses. If you visit eight of the shops listed on a shop hop card, which are available at downtown businesses, you can enter to win for the gift basket.”

Downtown Tipp City Partnership is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Tipp City and its historic downtown shopping district.

For more information, visit www.downtowntippcity.org, or find Downtown Tipp City on Facebook.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Grounds for Pleasure operations manager Teanna Lambert gives an egg to Wesley Morse, 8, of Tipp City, during the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt event on Friday in Tipp City. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_Egg1-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Grounds for Pleasure operations manager Teanna Lambert gives an egg to Wesley Morse, 8, of Tipp City, during the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt event on Friday in Tipp City. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Charlie Vill, 7, and Connor Vill, 2, of Tipp City, meet the Easter Bunny at Tipp City Public Library, during the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt event on Friday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_Egg2-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Charlie Vill, 7, and Connor Vill, 2, of Tipp City, meet the Easter Bunny at Tipp City Public Library, during the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt event on Friday. Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Alex Mantia, 18 months, of Miamisburg, nabs the ultimate egg during the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt event on Friday in Tipp City. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_Egg3-1.jpg Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Alex Mantia, 18 months, of Miamisburg, nabs the ultimate egg during the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt event on Friday in Tipp City.

Included 12 egg stops, pictures with Easter Bunny