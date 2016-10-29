Real Estate Transfers

TROY
Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties Ohio Inc. to J and C Wendling LLC, two lots, $30,000.
Keystone Homes in Troy dba Scott Investments of Troy LLC to Christopher Kondas, Rosella Kondas, one lot, $540,000.
Douglas Henness, Melanie Henness to Pamela Bornhorst, Steven Bornhorst, one lot, $435,000.
Casey Denman to Rachel Howes, two lots, $112,000.
Colonial Savings F.A. to Department of Veterans Affairs, one lot, $0.
Beverly Starcher, Jarrett Starcher to Randall Starcher, one lot, $0.
Joseph Arrasmith, Rhea Arrasmith to Steven Arrasmith, Erica Boyer, Tanya Tatum, one lot, $0.
Raysun Investments LLC to James Riddle, Tina Riddle, one lot, $535,000.
Bank of America N.A., Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, attorney in fact, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, $0.
Dorothy Davis Revocable Living Trust, Mary Sweeney, successor trustee to Angela Sweeny, one lot, $167,500.
Nina Givler to Lenora Murphy, one lot, $134,000.
Rose Grevenkamp to Grevenkamp Realty LLC, one lot, $0.
Elizabeth Cooke, Elizabeth Katz to Jeffrey Katz, two lots, $0.
Federal National Mortgage Association, Law Offices of John D. Clunk Co. LPA, attorney in fact to Dale Hughes, one lot, $0.
Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Jack Tilton, Mickie Tilton to Deutsche Bank national Trust, Residential Asset Securitization, one lot, $66,000.
James Hershey, Jerilyn Hershey to James Hershey, Jerilyn Hershey, one lot, $0.
Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $99,900.
PIQUA
Bank of America N.A., successor, Impac Secured Assets Corp. to Bank of America N.A., one lot, $17,800.
Elena Ellis to Robert McClannan Jr., one lot, $84,000.
Ronald Pearson Jr. to Ryan Whitney, one lot, $82,500.
Kari Partington, Matthew Partington to Beau Butterfield, two lots, $125,000.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to American Land Investments Ltd., one lot, $28,500.
Federal Home Loan and Mortgage Corporation to Rebecca Stiefel, one lot, $47,000.
Kelly Davis, Parker Davis to Stephanie Schmiesing, one lot, $70,000.
Diane Shoen, Jeffrey Shoen, Thomas Shoen, Nancy West to Kaye James, one lot, $119,500.
Carolyn Mabbitt, Ronald Mabbitt to Ronald and Carolyn Mabbitt Revocable Living Trust, and trustees, $0.
Patricia Kimmel to Cathy Popp, one lot, $128,000.
Robert Fincel, Shirley Fincel to Kyle Fincel, one lot, $0.
Kyle Fincel, Leslie Fincel to Storm Investments LLC, one lot, $58,500.
Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Rex Gover to Reidle Investments Ltd., one lot, $79,000.
TIPP CITY
Erica Lampert, Erica Miller, Thomas Miller to Luke Newburg, Sarah Newburg, one lot, $230,000.
Joseph Rothstein, Lourie Rothstein to Andrew Verrill, Elsa Verrill, one lot, $430,000.
Carolyn Nave, Darrell Nave to Jillian Nave, Michael Nave, one lot, $0.
Marcus Nave to Jillian Nave, Michael Nave, one lot, $0.
Carol Crouch to Carol Crouch Irrevocable Trust Agreement, Karen Pleiss, trustee, one lot, $0.
Shelley Vair, Scott Moloney, trustee, Shelley Vair Irrevocable Trust, one lot, $0.
Wilma Lavy, trustee, Living, Marital and Family Trust Agreement of the Wilma Miller to Wilma Lavy, one lot, $0.
Linda Spraley to Linda Spraley Irrevocable Trust, Michael Spraley, trustee, 15 lots, $0.
Lisa Amspaugh, Thomas Amspaugh to Jesse Wilson, Molly Wilson, one lot, $234,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Reanna Garrison, Ryan Garrison to Brian Buysman, Lisa Buysman, two lots, $230,000.
NVR Inc. to Jamie Fiery, Wayne Fiery, two lots, $229,400.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $44,600.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $33,5000.
Janice Carmack, Paul Carmack to Pencarbou Investments LLC, five lots, $0.
Jeffrey Trent, Jill Trent to Kerrine Leguin, Thomas Leguin, two lots, $172,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $37,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $43,000.
COVINGTON
Michelle Vanderhorst, Ryan Vanderhorst to Levi Smith, three lots, $72,900.
WEST MILTON
Della Mae Fagg to Nicholas Engler, Mary Favorite, one lot, $75,000.
Estate of M. Elizabeth Stephenson, Dorothy Huston, executor to Taylor McCracken, one lot, $94,000.
Thomas Santo, Shannon Stevenart to Todd Guerra, two lots, $162,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Mildred Bond to Mark Wright Jr., one lot, $143,500.
Barbara Bailey to BBailey Properties LLC, $0.
BROWN TWP.
Rebekah Gipe Revocable Trust Agreement, Rebekah Gipe, trustee to Rebekah Gipe, Wesley Gipe, 10.002 acres, 0.000 acres, 3.420 acres, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Kathryn Fields, Andrew Gaier, Kathryn Gaier to Andrew Gaier, Kathryn Gaier, 0.998 acres, $0.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Donald Musick, Sandra Musick to Douglas Henness, Melanie Henness, 16.609 acres, $550,000.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Asset-backed Certificates Series, Terwin Mortgage Trust, U.S. Bank, N.A., trustee to Cameron Koble, 3.6295 acres, $75,500.
MONROE TWP.
Dolores Barnhart, Timothy Barnhart to Kara Barnhart, Thomas Barnhart, 0.544 acre, $67,000.
NEWTON TWP.
U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, Residential Asset Securities Corp., Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, attorney in fact, to Linda Hieronymi, 5.001 acres, $ $116,000
Eldon Kuntz, trustee, Kuntz Keystone Inheritance Trust to Natalie Kuntz, Nathan Kuntz, 10.251 acres, $239,000.
Natalie Kuntz, Nathan Kuntz to Eldon Kuntz, trustee, Kuntz Keystone Inheritance Trust, $90,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Nicholas Dicherchio, one lot, $0.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Arthur Millet, Denise Millet, attorney in fact, Majorie Oglesbee to Nicole Cromes, Norman Cromes Jr., 4.441 acres, $225,000.
STAUNTON TWP.
Stacey Earhart Living Trust, Stacey Earhart, trustee, to Stacey Earhart Living Trust, $0.
UNION TWP.
Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer & Ulrich Co. LPA, attorney in fact, Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Dorothy Tyson, 1.0 acre, $0.
Estate of Monty Fogle to Judith Fogle, one lot, $0.
Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Estate of Warren Aubbin, Jerry Martin to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1.181 acres, $0.
Trudy Poling to Brandi Smith, Todd Smith, one lot, $180,000.
Angela Helton, Tyler Helton to Christopher King, Stephanie King, 0.905 acres, $205,900.
Estate of Michael Kelker, David Kelker, Myrna Lievre, executor to Thomas Radominski, 10.59 acres, $75,000.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Bridget Snapp, Krista Snapp, Philip Snapp, Phyllis Snapp, Ryan Snapp, Shane Snapp to Donald Dowell, Mary Dowell, 0.325 acres, $15,000.
