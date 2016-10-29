Real Estate Transfers

TROY

Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties Ohio Inc. to J and C Wendling LLC, two lots, $30,000.

Keystone Homes in Troy dba Scott Investments of Troy LLC to Christopher Kondas, Rosella Kondas, one lot, $540,000.

Douglas Henness, Melanie Henness to Pamela Bornhorst, Steven Bornhorst, one lot, $435,000.

Casey Denman to Rachel Howes, two lots, $112,000.

Colonial Savings F.A. to Department of Veterans Affairs, one lot, $0.

Beverly Starcher, Jarrett Starcher to Randall Starcher, one lot, $0.

Joseph Arrasmith, Rhea Arrasmith to Steven Arrasmith, Erica Boyer, Tanya Tatum, one lot, $0.

Raysun Investments LLC to James Riddle, Tina Riddle, one lot, $535,000.

Bank of America N.A., Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, attorney in fact, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, $0.

Dorothy Davis Revocable Living Trust, Mary Sweeney, successor trustee to Angela Sweeny, one lot, $167,500.

Nina Givler to Lenora Murphy, one lot, $134,000.

Rose Grevenkamp to Grevenkamp Realty LLC, one lot, $0.

Elizabeth Cooke, Elizabeth Katz to Jeffrey Katz, two lots, $0.

Federal National Mortgage Association, Law Offices of John D. Clunk Co. LPA, attorney in fact to Dale Hughes, one lot, $0.

Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Jack Tilton, Mickie Tilton to Deutsche Bank national Trust, Residential Asset Securitization, one lot, $66,000.

James Hershey, Jerilyn Hershey to James Hershey, Jerilyn Hershey, one lot, $0.

Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $99,900.

PIQUA

Bank of America N.A., successor, Impac Secured Assets Corp. to Bank of America N.A., one lot, $17,800.

Elena Ellis to Robert McClannan Jr., one lot, $84,000.

Ronald Pearson Jr. to Ryan Whitney, one lot, $82,500.

Kari Partington, Matthew Partington to Beau Butterfield, two lots, $125,000.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to American Land Investments Ltd., one lot, $28,500.

Federal Home Loan and Mortgage Corporation to Rebecca Stiefel, one lot, $47,000.

Kelly Davis, Parker Davis to Stephanie Schmiesing, one lot, $70,000.

Diane Shoen, Jeffrey Shoen, Thomas Shoen, Nancy West to Kaye James, one lot, $119,500.

Carolyn Mabbitt, Ronald Mabbitt to Ronald and Carolyn Mabbitt Revocable Living Trust, and trustees, $0.

Patricia Kimmel to Cathy Popp, one lot, $128,000.

Robert Fincel, Shirley Fincel to Kyle Fincel, one lot, $0.

Kyle Fincel, Leslie Fincel to Storm Investments LLC, one lot, $58,500.

Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Rex Gover to Reidle Investments Ltd., one lot, $79,000.

TIPP CITY

Erica Lampert, Erica Miller, Thomas Miller to Luke Newburg, Sarah Newburg, one lot, $230,000.

Joseph Rothstein, Lourie Rothstein to Andrew Verrill, Elsa Verrill, one lot, $430,000.

Carolyn Nave, Darrell Nave to Jillian Nave, Michael Nave, one lot, $0.

Marcus Nave to Jillian Nave, Michael Nave, one lot, $0.

Carol Crouch to Carol Crouch Irrevocable Trust Agreement, Karen Pleiss, trustee, one lot, $0.

Shelley Vair, Scott Moloney, trustee, Shelley Vair Irrevocable Trust, one lot, $0.

Wilma Lavy, trustee, Living, Marital and Family Trust Agreement of the Wilma Miller to Wilma Lavy, one lot, $0.

Linda Spraley to Linda Spraley Irrevocable Trust, Michael Spraley, trustee, 15 lots, $0.

Lisa Amspaugh, Thomas Amspaugh to Jesse Wilson, Molly Wilson, one lot, $234,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Reanna Garrison, Ryan Garrison to Brian Buysman, Lisa Buysman, two lots, $230,000.

NVR Inc. to Jamie Fiery, Wayne Fiery, two lots, $229,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $44,600.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $33,5000.

Janice Carmack, Paul Carmack to Pencarbou Investments LLC, five lots, $0.

Jeffrey Trent, Jill Trent to Kerrine Leguin, Thomas Leguin, two lots, $172,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $37,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $43,000.

COVINGTON

Michelle Vanderhorst, Ryan Vanderhorst to Levi Smith, three lots, $72,900.

WEST MILTON

Della Mae Fagg to Nicholas Engler, Mary Favorite, one lot, $75,000.

Estate of M. Elizabeth Stephenson, Dorothy Huston, executor to Taylor McCracken, one lot, $94,000.

Thomas Santo, Shannon Stevenart to Todd Guerra, two lots, $162,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Mildred Bond to Mark Wright Jr., one lot, $143,500.

Barbara Bailey to BBailey Properties LLC, $0.

BROWN TWP.

Rebekah Gipe Revocable Trust Agreement, Rebekah Gipe, trustee to Rebekah Gipe, Wesley Gipe, 10.002 acres, 0.000 acres, 3.420 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Kathryn Fields, Andrew Gaier, Kathryn Gaier to Andrew Gaier, Kathryn Gaier, 0.998 acres, $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Donald Musick, Sandra Musick to Douglas Henness, Melanie Henness, 16.609 acres, $550,000.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Asset-backed Certificates Series, Terwin Mortgage Trust, U.S. Bank, N.A., trustee to Cameron Koble, 3.6295 acres, $75,500.

MONROE TWP.

Dolores Barnhart, Timothy Barnhart to Kara Barnhart, Thomas Barnhart, 0.544 acre, $67,000.

NEWTON TWP.

U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, Residential Asset Securities Corp., Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, attorney in fact, to Linda Hieronymi, 5.001 acres, $ $116,000

Eldon Kuntz, trustee, Kuntz Keystone Inheritance Trust to Natalie Kuntz, Nathan Kuntz, 10.251 acres, $239,000.

Natalie Kuntz, Nathan Kuntz to Eldon Kuntz, trustee, Kuntz Keystone Inheritance Trust, $90,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Nicholas Dicherchio, one lot, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Arthur Millet, Denise Millet, attorney in fact, Majorie Oglesbee to Nicole Cromes, Norman Cromes Jr., 4.441 acres, $225,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Stacey Earhart Living Trust, Stacey Earhart, trustee, to Stacey Earhart Living Trust, $0.

UNION TWP.

Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer & Ulrich Co. LPA, attorney in fact, Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Dorothy Tyson, 1.0 acre, $0.

Estate of Monty Fogle to Judith Fogle, one lot, $0.

Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Estate of Warren Aubbin, Jerry Martin to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1.181 acres, $0.

Trudy Poling to Brandi Smith, Todd Smith, one lot, $180,000.

Angela Helton, Tyler Helton to Christopher King, Stephanie King, 0.905 acres, $205,900.

Estate of Michael Kelker, David Kelker, Myrna Lievre, executor to Thomas Radominski, 10.59 acres, $75,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Bridget Snapp, Krista Snapp, Philip Snapp, Phyllis Snapp, Ryan Snapp, Shane Snapp to Donald Dowell, Mary Dowell, 0.325 acres, $15,000.