Community Calendar

Today

• GRAND OPENING: Sunday is the grand opening of the holiday decor at Hayner. Every room will be decorated with the “Christmas Legenda” theme. There will be refreshments and music in the house all day as you peruse all three floors. Enjoy the Troy High School Acapella Choir at 1 p.m. Mary Davis will be here with her accordion duo, Terry Penkal will bring his guitar for some holiday bluegrass. Enjoy vocal artist Krissy McKim-Barker and many others for a day of community tradition at the Hayner. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org. • CONCERT: The Piqua Civic Band will celebrate the holiday season with a concert titled “The Wonder of the Holidays” at 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Piqua. The band and its director, Brett Poling, welcome Dr. David Sievers from The University of Dayton as their guest vocalist for the afternoon. Admission is free and all are welcome. Dr. Sievers will perform “O Holy Night” and help to lead the annual Christmas sing-along. Other selections will include Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” “Ancient and Honorable Artillery March,” “The Wonder of Christmas,” “Secret Agent Santa,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and more. Visit the band’s website at http://piquacivicband.weebly.com for more information. • BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfasts ala cart from 8-10 a.m. • CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: The Casstown Christmas Celebration will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Casstown Veterans Park. Ornaments to hang on the tree and take home, carol singing and refreshments will be part of the event. There will be a visit from Santa and tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m. • SOUNDS OF THE SEASON: A concert will be presented by th Tippecanoe Community Band at 7 p.m. at the First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. More than 50 musicians from all over the Miami County will be represented. There will also be a sing-along to your favorite holiday music. The church is handicapped accessible at the Canal Street entrance. • CHRISTMAS DINNER: The Troy Church of the Brethren invites friends and family to a family Christmas dinner and celebration with music and candle lighting beginning at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Christmas celebration will be upstairs in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. Special guests will be singer and story teller Joseph Helfrich with Bill Light and the Simple Gifts Quartet. • BLUEGRASS: An open-stage bluegrass jam with Evan Lanier and the Bluegrass Express will begin at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St., Tipp City. Admission is free and food will be available. • BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The Riders will prepare eggs-your-way, bacon, sausage, toast, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices, for $6, children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• HOLIDAY DINNER: The Overfield Tavern Museum will sell a limited number of tickets at the door for its holiday dinners on Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 201 E. Water St., Troy. Tickets to the fundraiser are $50 each and can be purchased for a 5 p.m. seating Saturday, or for 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. seatings on Sunday. A 7 p.m. Saturday seating is sold out. Each ticket includes a three-course, historically inspired meal by Bakehouse Bread Co.; two drink tickets; and live music. To ensure your seats, purchase tickets in advance at eventbrite.com (search for “Overfield Tavern”) or pay by check at J. Hall and Associates, 327 S. Market St., Troy.

• TROY NOON OPTIMISTS: Speaker will be Jessica Echols fromPartners in Hope. Members are asked to donate a child’s Christmas toy. The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at LaPiazza.

• OPEN HOUSE: The community is invited to join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 6-7:30 p.m. for a holiday open house. Troy Mayor Mike Beamish will read a holiday story at 6 p.m., Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m., and the Riverside Bell Choir will entertain at 6:45 p.m. The evening will also feature a kid craft, a raffle drawing, and refreshments. The library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call 339-0502.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: The Crafty Listeners meet every Monday from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library multi-purpose room. The audiobook club enjoys lighthearted books while working on individual craft projects. Feel free to bring lunch for yourself or snacks to share with the group. No sign up necessary and all are welcome to attend. • BUDDY READING: Buddy reading provides a volunteer for a student to read with. The goal is to help students reach their A.R. goals and practice reading. An adult or high school student will be able to help your child practice reading. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. • BICYCLE CLASS: A free bicycle maintenance class will be offered at 7 p.m. at J&D Bicycles, 500 N. Elm St., Troy. Common issues will be covered along with basic preventative maintenance and inspections. For more information, call (937) 315-2453 or janddbicycles@gmail.com. • SOUPS: The Tipp City Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 586 will offer a choice of two different soups, with ham and cheese sliders for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. • CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles. • TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251. Civic agendas • Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building. • The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center. • The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in Council Chambers. • The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building. • Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. • Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington. • The Potsdam Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

Tuesday • FOA MEETING: Families of Addicts will meet at 7 p.m. at the Grace Family Worship Center at 725 Lincoln Avenue, Troy, on Dec. 6. The evening’s speaker is Brad Reed. Reed is Director of Community Resource Development at the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services. Brad will talk about stress – what it is, where it comes from, and how to cope with it, including services available locally. For more information about FOA, contact Paula at 937-301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• AFTER DARK: Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, 9845 N. Hardin Road, Piqua, will offer a 19th century Christmas at the Johnston After Dark. The tour will begin in Rachel Johnston’s kitchen with cider and cookies and a chance to shop. Tours begin on the half-hour and will take approximately 30 minutes, during which time participants will experience the Johnston House as the family would have known it, by candle and oil light. The tour includes the kitchen and six fully decorated rooms, each with an individual theme. Tours are on a first come, first serve basis with a capacity of 20 per tour. The cost is $5, with children 5 and under free. Tickets will be distributed upon your arrival for the 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. tours and will begin in the Johnston kitchen on the lower level.

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meet from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an opportunity for children from birth to 3 years old and their caretakers to hear developmentally appropriate stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

• FAMILY NIGHT: Join staff for Lego Family Fun Night at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Drop in anytime between 6 and 7:30 p.m. This month’s challenge will be making holiday themed creations. To register for the event or for more information, call the library at 676-271. The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. • BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing are welcome and visitors are always welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org. Civic agendas • The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Wednesday

• PERI MEETING: The Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. (Enter parking lot from Downing Street.) Lunch is $10, payable at the door. Lunch reservations needed Wednesday, Nov. 30. For a reservation, please call Beth at (937) 335-2771. Speaker will discuss a variety of benefits available to PERI members. This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

• EUCHRE: Weekly on Wednesday nights at the Tipp City VFW. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. in the back room for $7 per person; there is also a side bet. Snacks provided. • DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff from 5-8 p.m. at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua, a Dine to Donate to benefit BNC. Buffalo Wings & Rings will donate 10 percent of your food bill to BNC when you dine in or order carryout. No flier is needed for this event. • STORY TIME: “Whales” are the subject at the Milton-Union Public Library Story Time this week. Children’s librarian Wendy Heisey will hold two sessions, one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for children and their caretakers. • SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. at Outback Steakhouse in Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. The December gathering will be for a lunch for the holidays. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706. • SLIDERS: John’s sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Sliders will be two for $2 serving starts at 6 p.m. • COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241. Civic agendas • The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy. • The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers. Thursday • AFTER DARK: Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, 9845 N. Hardin Road, Piqua, will offer a 19th century Christmas at the Johnston After Dark. The tour will begin in Rachel Johnston’s kitchen with cider and cookies and a chance to shop. Tours begin on the half-hour and will take approximately 30 minutes, during which time participants will experience the Johnston House as the family would have known it, by candle and oil light. The tour includes the kitchen and six fully decorated rooms, each with an individual theme. Tours are on a first come, first serve basis with a capacity of 20 per tour. The cost is $5, with children 5 and under free. Tickets will be distributed upon your arrival for the 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. tours and will begin in the Johnston kitchen on the lower level. For more information, call (937) 657-5203. • BOOK CLUB: Get into the Christmas spirit at the Pleasant Hill library as participants read aloud O. Henry’s “Gift of the Magi” at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Participants also will enjoy hot cocoa and a craft. Copies of the book will be available to check out. For more information, call 676-2731 or visit the library at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. • OPEN HOUSE: A holiday open house, sponsored by the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Mainstreet Piqua Inc., Piqua Area United Way, Piqua Arts Council and Grow Piqua Now, will be from 5-7 p.m. at The Fort Piqua Plaza, 308 N. Main St., 4th Floor, Piqua. Make a reservation at www.piquaareachamber.com. • QUARTER AUCTION: The Piqua High School Show Choir will host its eighth annual quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. at the Piqua High School commons/cafeteria. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. to preview the auction items. A concessions stand will be available. The initial cost is $2 per paddle, and the per-item auction price ranges from 25 cents to $1, based on the value of the item. • COMMUNITY HOLIDAY NIGHT: The Milton-Union Public Library will be hosting its annual Community Holiday Night at 6:30 p.m. The event will include a visit from Santa, a photo booth, crafts for all ages, holiday themed decorations, and prizes for every age group. The theme this year is “12 Days of Christmas: Library Edition.” Everyone attending will get a chance to win a prize basket in a giveaway. • SLOPPY JOE: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will serve sloppy joe sandwiches with chips for $4 beginning at 6 p.m. • LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m. Members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. A visitor from Riverside will speak.

Dec. 9

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• PORK CHOPS: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586, Tipp City, will serve grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert for $8 beginning at 6 p.m.

• CHILI: Chili will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

Dec. 10

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. to benefit the Francis family, who recently lost their home in a fire. Freewill donations will be accepted.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 County Road 25-A. Community Blood Center is thanking donors for being “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor – A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired T-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TEEN HOLIDAY PARTY: The monthly Wii Party and Teen Anime Club meeting will be combined for a holiday party at the Milton-Union Public Library. There will be games and anime as well as light refreshments that will be provided. Teens under 18 are welcome to come.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7 p.m. to close at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• CHRISTMAS PARTY: An adult Christmas party will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. The band Boot Leg Blue will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11

• OPEN HOUSES: The Museum of Troy History and the Overfield Tavern Museum will host combined open houses from 1-5 p.m. The museums are located across from each other on Water Street at the Mulberry Street intersection. The Museum of Troy History’s 1900 Parlour Grand Piano will be played by students of Edie Demmitt. Guests are also encouraged to play this piano. The Troy High School Trojanaires Choir will perform by way of a recording from the early 1960’s. The Overfield Tavern Museum will have an interpretive guide that can provide a tour of the museum. Punch and refreshments will be served at the Museum of Troy History and both museums are free and open to the public. • EUCHRE TOURNEY: A Euchre tournament will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls. Sign up will be at noon and play will be again at 1 p.m. for $3 per person. • BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made-to-order breakfasts ala cart from 8-10 a.m. • MUSICAL CHRISTMAS: There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than listening to the carols and songs of the season. Join David Wion as he performs some of his favorite holiday songs on the grand piano in the East Room of the Hayner. Refreshments will be served following the concert. The Hayner doors will open at 1 p.m. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org. • BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will serve breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Choose from eggs your way, bacon, sausage, toast, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices for $6.

Dec. 12

• ESSENTIAL OILS: Mary Jo Frey and Michelle Hoehne present tips for using essential oils for a healthier lifestyle. These presenters are representatives of DoTerra Oils, but this is a public educational presentation and not a sales pitch. Meets from 6:30-8 p.m., in the Louis Program Room at the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St. • TOYS FOR TOTS: This is the last day to drop off new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program. The collection box is in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St. • HOLIDAY CONCERT: A holiday concert with the Ohio Valley British Brass Band will begin at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Troy. • CRAFTY LISTENERS: The Crafty Listeners meet every Monday from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library multi-purpose room. The audiobook club enjoys lighthearted books while working on individual craft projects. Feel free to bring lunch for yourself or snacks to share with the group. No sign up necessary and all are welcome to attend. • BUDDY READING: Buddy reading provides a volunteer for a student to read with. The goal is to help students reach their A.R. goals and practice reading. An adult or high school student will be able to help your child practice reading. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. • BOOK DISCUSSION: This month, the book for the Adult Evening Book Discussion is three Holiday choices. Book club members are welcome to read one, or all three! They will meet in the multi-purpose room at 7 p.m at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call (937) 698-5515 for more details. • POTATO BAR: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a potato bar for $3.50 or a salad bar for $3.50, or both for $6, starting at 6 p.m. • BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Eagles Lodge will host a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St. Community Blood Center is honoring holiday season blood donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor – A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired t-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE. • DINNER: The Miami County Democratic Women will host its annual Christmas dinner at 6:30 p.m. at El Sombrero restaurant, 1700 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Dinner may be ordered from the menu and guests welcome. Please RSVP to Pru Schaefer by Friday, Dec. 9.