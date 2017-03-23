Today

• POETRY SERIES: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Poetry Series will continue at 7:30 p.m. with Richard Hague. Hague is a writer-in-residence at Thomas More College in Crestview Hills, Ky.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• MY BOOK AND ME: My Book and Me is a program where kids from kindergarten and up get to create their own books with illustrations. The program will take place every Thursday night in March at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each week a new theme and writing prompt will be presented. At the end of the month each student’s five short stories will be compiled, bound together in a book, and put on display to share with the community in April.

• STORY TIME: Every Thursday morning in March, the Children’s Department story time of the Piqua Public Library, for children 5 and younger, will have a Seuss-theme. Story time is held at 10:30 a.m., with children divided into infant to 36 months and 3-5 years age groups.

• EQUINOX PRESENTATION: Join Brukner Nature Center staff at 7 p.m. for a Spring Equinox presentation. Enjoy a glass of organic wine or bird-friendly decaf accompanied by light hors d’oeuvres and local sweets while you enjoy an exhibit of the art of John Ruthven, naturalist, author, lecturer and internationally acknowledged master of wildlife art. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle in for a presentation by Ruthven, a native of Cincinnati. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event, including the sale of artwork throughout the exhibit, will support the care and husbandry of the center’s wildlife ambassadors.

• HEALTH TREKKERS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Health Trekkers program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Take a hike for health and join park district health and wellness specialist, registered nurse Marion for this weekly low impact walk held each Thursday morning. Relevant topics such as heart health, diet and nutrition, diabetes prevention, stress relief and many others will be discussed during this walking series. Remember to wear weather appropriate gear and walking shoes for comfort. Registration not required but highly recommended. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STORY TELLING: InterThink — a Miami County group promoting understanding, acceptance, and friendship among people from diverse backgrounds — will hold a storytelling event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Room 107, West Hall, Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua. The storytellers will speak on the theme “Me and My Neighborhood.” A Q & A will follow the stories. The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are requested by contacting Deb Hogshead at deborah_hogshead@frontier.com.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m. at the center. Members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CARDS: Playing cards with the senior citizens group will be from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library.

• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Library at 4 p.m. Children in grades 1-3 will explore various authors and illustrators through books, activities, and crafts. An after school snack will be provided at each meeting. Additional sessions are scheduled on April 6 and 20. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11: a.m. on Thursdays for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the McKaig and Race Park for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled through April. No registration is necessary.

• TACO SALAD: A taco salad will be offered by the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, for $5 a serving, beginning at 6 p.m. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• LUNCH: Members of the Piqua Central High School class of 1953 will meet for lunch at noon at China East, 1239 E. Ash St., Piqua. Spouses and friends also are invited.

• MEETING: The Southview Neighborhood Association will meet at 7 p.m. at the Mote Park Community Center. Anyone who lives or works or owns a business in the Southview area is welcome to attend. Items on the agenda will include discussions on the upcoming City Wide Clean-Up Day and the Bike Rodeo for 2017. The guest speaker for the evening will be Bruce Jamison, Piqua Police Chief, who will speak on “Hope Over Heroin” and the National Night Out Against Crime, among other topics. For more information, contact Jim Vetter, president, at 778-1696.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: Post 43 will be serving chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuits and dessert from 5-7:30 p.m. for $9.

Friday

• SCOTCH DOUBLE: A scotch double bowling fundraiser to benefit the Walk MS Miami County will be offered at Brel Aire Lanes, 8433 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Sign in starts at 6:30 p.m. with bowling at 7 p.m. There will be four games of 9 pin no tap. The fee is $30 per couple and there will be a 50/50 drawing and raffles.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• FISH AND SHRIMP: Fish and shrimp will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• COMPUTER HELP: Get computer help at the Milton-Union Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Local experts will be offering 30-minute help sessions for those who need help with their computers. These one-on-one sessions can cover either software or hardware questions. Bring your own laptop if you can, but library laptops will be available if you are not able to bring your own. Sign up is required at (937) 698-5515 or ask at the front desk.

• LORAX MOVIE: “The Lorax” movie will be shown as a matinee at the Piqua Public Library. Piqua schools have an early dismissal that day. Free popcorn will be provided. Rated PG, 93 minutes in length.

• FROG WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Frog Walk program from 8-9:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of frogs and toads. Discover their wide variety of sounds at this night walk through the wetlands. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Parish will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Piqua Catholic School, 503 W. North St. The meal consists of all the fish (deep fried or baked) you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll and coffee. Soft drinks and desserts are available for an additional charge. Carry-outs are also available. Special pricing is available for seniors and those 12 and under.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Route 36, Covington, will have a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $7 and includes coffee. Pop and desserts will be extra.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda Tipp City will celebrate spring and everything Irish by hosting a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 155 S. Garber Drive. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the CBC “Kiss Me — I Donate Blood” St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• STROGANOFF: Beef stroganoff dinner will be served by the American Legion Post 586 Riders. Stroganoff, two sides, salad and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: The Piqua VFW Post 4874 will have an all-you-can-eat fish fry with two sides for $8 beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday

• JAZZ CONCERT: A free jazz concert with the Bobby Floyd Trio will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Floyd is the current pianist/organist with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra where he is often featured and has accompanied some of the most well-known jazz, gospel and pop artist of our times. Come early to learn more about Ohio’s jazz legends at the pre-concert interview, “Engineering a Jazz Tune,” hosted by Keigo Hirakawa.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a tenderloin dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 5 p.m. until they are sold out. Dinners will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow us on Facebook.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: An educational seminar, sponsored by Story Point, Troy, will be from noon to 1:15 p.m. p.m. at the Vandalia Senior Citizens Center, 21 Tionda Drive South, Vandalia. Scott Trostel will present his research about The Lincoln Funeral Train. For a reservation, call (937) 898-1232.

• STEAK FRY: Steak Fry Dinner: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• SWISS STEAK: Old fashioned Swiss steak will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. Corn hole will begin at 7:30 p.m.

• LEGO CLUB: A new LEGO Mania Club will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon at the Milton-Union Public Library to build with LEGO. The theme for is “Dr. Seuss” where kids will create a scene from a Dr. Seuss book with LEGO.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 St. Rt. 185 in Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DAISY-ROSE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Daisy-Rose Petal” program at noon at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 north of Covington. Work towards earning your merit badges. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PASTA SUPPER: Cove Spring Church will host its seventh annual pasta supper from 4:30-6:30 at the church, 5705 E. Walnut Grove Road. The supper will include choice of lasagna or spaghetti, bread stick, salad, drink and homemade dessert. Carry-out service will be available. Free will donation requested. Proceeds will be used to fund a variety of missions and outreach activities throughout the year.

• ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will offer an “Intro to Archery” program at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. There are three sessions from which to choose: 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. at 12 p.m. Join a park district naturalist and work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $10 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFT BAZAAR: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, will have its fourth annual spring craft/vendor bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. The center, along with the Fletcher Lions, will be serving a pancake, sausage and fried mush breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon. Meals are $7 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Carry-outs will be available.

• WILDLIFE REHAB: An Introduction to Wildlife Rehabilitation, offered by the Ohio Wildlife Rehabilitators Association, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bruker Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. This workshop is the first step for those who wish to learn more about or become involved in the world of wildlife rehabilitation. It is also the first step in obtaining ones wildlife rehabilitation permit from the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Register at www.owra.org.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will offer from 7 p.m. to close at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• GENEALOGY: The African American Geneaogy Group of the Miami Valley (AAGGMV) will meet at 1 p.m. at the Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church, 320 Park Ave., Piqua. The Randolph narrative, dialogue on personal famiy history research issues and the longevity of the organization are on the agenda. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Larry Hamilton at 778-1035 or newsorlose@woh.rr.com.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered at 8:30 a.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, drop by to learn all about rocks. Participants can learn to identify different types of rocks and how they were formed. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• REHAB OPEN HOUSE: Brukner Nature Center operates the largest licensed wildlife rehabilitation unit in the Miami Valley. On March 26h, staff and volunteers invite the public to take a guided tour of BNC’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit from 2-4 p.m. Learn what a day in the life of a rehabilitation organization is like, meet a wildlife ambassador that once was a part of the rehab program, visit with a variety of vendors involved with wildlife conservation and enjoy refreshments. Tours will take place from 2-4 p.m., with groups leaving every 15 minutes. Admission to this event is the donation of an item from the wildlife rehab wish list: Gift cards to Meijer, Lowes, Petco and Tractor Supply, Pedialyte (unflavored), fresh fruit and vegetables, cotton balls, Dawn dish soap, Cheerios (plain), He laundry detergent, Clorox wipes, bleach, 30 gallon force flex trash bags, live mealworms, live wax worms, 8-inch to 12-inch bungee cords, hard-shelled nuts (acorns, walnuts, etc), peanuts, black oil sunflower seed and mixed seed.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, including eggs your way, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices for $7. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

• LUNCH WITH GOD: St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua, will host Lunch with God from 12:30-2 p.m. The meal is free and open to everyone.

Monday

• STATE OF CITY: The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will host the State of the City at the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., from noon to 1 pm. Registration will begin at 11:30 am. In this annual address, Mayor Beamish will touch upon the municipal achievements of 2016 and talk about current and future city issues and projects. To make a reservation, call the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce or register at www.troyohiochamber.com though the events calendar. The cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for potential members.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. for Family Movie Night, showing “The Good Dinosaur.” The movie is rated PG and runs for 100 minutes. Popcorn will be provided. Register at (937) 339-0502, Ext. 121.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy reading at the Milton-Union Public Library provides a volunteer with whom a student can read. The goal is to help students reach their A.R. goals and practice reading. An adult or high school student will be able to help your child practice reading. The program will be every Monday until the end of the school year.

• DATABASES: Cherie Roeth will be going over each of the A to Z Databases supported by Bradford Public Library at 2 p.m. If you are looking for a job, want to write a resume or more, this hour long workshop will be for you. Refreshments will be served. A board of trustees meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the community room.

• TEXAS TENDERLOIN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be serving Texas tenderloin sandwiches with fries for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Challenge yourself at trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• CHAMBER CONCERT: Tutti Solisti, an international ensemble devoted to the performance of chamber music, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This quartet includes international violinist, Miriam Kramer; composer and cellist, Deborah Kramer Netanel; Steven Aldredge on piano and Randall Paul on clarinet. Dr. Paul is the host of this concert series and the director of the School of Music at Wright State University.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is on a first-come, first-served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by eating at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy, from 5-8 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate. Buffalo Wild Wings will donate a percentage of your total food bill when a flier is presented at check-out. Fliers can be found on our website www.bruknernaturecenter.com — click on “Dine to Donate,” at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter to request one to be sent to you. Good for dine-in or carry-out.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold its board of commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.