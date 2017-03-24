Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@civitasmedia.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• SCOTCH DOUBLE: A scotch double bowling fundraiser to benefit the Walk MS Miami County will be offered at Brel Aire Lanes, 8433 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Sign in starts at 6:30 p.m. with bowling at 7 p.m. There will be four games of 9 pin no tap. The fee is $30 per couple and there will be a 50/50 drawing and raffles.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• FISH AND SHRIMP: Fish and shrimp will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• COMPUTER HELP: Get computer help at the Milton-Union Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Local experts will be offering 30-minute help sessions for those who need help with their computers. These one-on-one sessions can cover either software or hardware questions. Bring your own laptop if you can, but library laptops will be available if you are not able to bring your own. Sign up is required at (937) 698-5515 or ask at the front desk.

• LORAX MOVIE: “The Lorax” movie will be shown as a matinee at the Piqua Public Library. Piqua schools have an early dismissal that day. Free popcorn will be provided. Rated PG, 93 minutes in length.

• FROG WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Frog Walk program from 8-9:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of frogs and toads. Discover their wide variety of sounds at this night walk through the wetlands. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Parish will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Piqua Catholic School, 503 W. North St. The meal consists of all the fish (deep fried or baked) you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll and coffee. Soft drinks and desserts are available for an additional charge. Carry-outs are also available. Special pricing is available for seniors and those 12 and under.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Route 36, Covington, will have a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $7 and includes coffee. Pop and desserts will be extra.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda Tipp City will celebrate spring and everything Irish by hosting a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 155 S. Garber Drive. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the CBC “Kiss Me — I Donate Blood” St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• STROGANOFF: Beef Stroganoff dinner will be served by the American Legion Post 586 Riders. Stroganoff, two sides, salad and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: The Piqua VFW Post 4874 will have an all-you-can-eat fish fry with two sides for $8 beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday

• JAZZ CONCERT: A free jazz concert with the Bobby Floyd Trio will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Floyd is the current pianist/organist with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra where he is often featured and has accompanied some of the most well-known jazz, gospel and pop artist of our times. Come early to learn more about Ohio’s jazz legends at the pre-concert interview, “Engineering a Jazz Tune,” hosted by Keigo Hirakawa.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a tenderloin dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 5 p.m. until they are sold out. Dinners will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow us on Facebook.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: An educational seminar, sponsored by Story Point, Troy, will be from noon to 1:15 p.m. p.m. at the Vandalia Senior Citizens Center, 21 Tionda Drive South, Vandalia. Scott Trostel will present his research about The Lincoln Funeral Train. For a reservation, call (937) 898-1232.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• SWISS STEAK: Old fashioned Swiss steak will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. Corn hole will begin at 7:30 p.m.

• LEGO CLUB: A new LEGO Mania Club will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon at the Milton-Union Public Library to build with LEGO. The theme for is “Dr. Seuss” where kids will create a scene from a Dr. Seuss book with LEGO.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Nature Play Date program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DAISY-ROSE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Daisy-Rose Petal” program at noon at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 north of Covington. Work towards earning your merit badges. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PASTA SUPPER: Cove Spring Church will host its seventh annual pasta supper from 4:30-6:30 at the church, 5705 E. Walnut Grove Road. The supper will include choice of lasagna or spaghetti, bread stick, salad, drink and homemade dessert. Carry-out service will be available. Free will donation requested. Proceeds will be used to fund a variety of missions and outreach activities throughout the year.

• ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will offer an “Intro to Archery” program at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. There are three sessions from which to choose: 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Join a park district naturalist and work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $10 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFT BAZAAR: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, will have its fourth annual spring craft/vendor bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. The center, along with the Fletcher Lions, will be serving a pancake, sausage and fried mush breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon. Meals are $7 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Carry-outs will be available.

• WILDLIFE REHAB: An Introduction to Wildlife Rehabilitation, offered by the Ohio Wildlife Rehabilitators Association, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. This workshop is the first step for those who wish to learn more about or become involved in the world of wildlife rehabilitation. It is also the first step in obtaining ones wildlife rehabilitation permit from the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Register at www.owra.org.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will offer from 7 p.m. to close at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• GENEALOGY: The African American Genealogy Group of the Miami Valley (AAGGMV) will meet at 1 p.m. at the Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church, 320 Park Ave., Piqua. The Randolph narrative, dialogue on personal family history research issues and the longevity of the organization are on the agenda. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Larry Hamilton at 778-1035 or newsorlose@woh.rr.com.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered at 8:30 a.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, drop by to learn all about rocks. Participants can learn to identify different types of rocks and how they were formed. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• REHAB OPEN HOUSE: Brukner Nature Center operates the largest licensed wildlife rehabilitation unit in the Miami Valley. On March 26, staff and volunteers invite the public to take a guided tour of BNC’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit. Learn what a day in the life of a rehabilitation organization is like, meet a wildlife ambassador that once was a part of the rehab program, visit with a variety of vendors involved with wildlife conservation and enjoy refreshments. Tours will take place from 2-4 p.m., with groups leaving every 15 minutes. Admission to this event is the donation of an item from the wildlife rehab wish list: Gift cards to Meijer, Lowes, Petco and Tractor Supply, Pedialyte (unflavored), fresh fruit and vegetables, cotton balls, Dawn dish soap, Cheerios (plain), He laundry detergent, Clorox wipes, bleach, 30 gallon force flex trash bags, live meal worms, live wax worms, 8-inch to 12-inch bungee cords, hard-shelled nuts (acorns, walnuts, etc), peanuts, black oil sunflower seed and mixed seed.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, including eggs your way, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices for $7. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

• LUNCH WITH GOD: St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua, will host Lunch with God from 12:30-2 p.m. The meal is free and open to everyone.

Monday

• STATE OF CITY: The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will host the State of the City at the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., from noon to 1 pm. Registration will begin at 11:30 am. In this annual address, Mayor Beamish will touch upon the municipal achievements of 2016 and talk about current and future city issues and projects. To make a reservation, call the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce or register at www.troyohiochamber.com though the events calendar. The cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for potential members.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. for Family Movie Night, showing “The Good Dinosaur.” The movie is rated PG and runs for 100 minutes. Popcorn will be provided. Register at (937) 339-0502, Ext. 121.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy reading at the Milton-Union Public Library provides a volunteer with whom a student can read. The goal is to help students reach their A.R. goals and practice reading. An adult or high school student will be able to help your child practice reading. The program will be every Monday until the end of the school year.

• DATABASES: Cherie Roeth will be going over each of the A to Z Databases supported by Bradford Public Library at 2 p.m. If you are looking for a job, want to write a resume or more, this hour long workshop will be for you. Refreshments will be served. A board of trustees meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the community room.

• TEXAS TENDERLOIN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be serving Texas tenderloin sandwiches with fries for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Challenge yourself at trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• CHAMBER CONCERT: Tutti Solisti, an international ensemble devoted to the performance of chamber music, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This quartet includes international violinist, Miriam Kramer; composer and cellist, Deborah Kramer Netanel; Steven Aldredge on piano and Randall Paul on clarinet. Dr. Paul is the host of this concert series and the director of the School of Music at Wright State University.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is on a first-come, first-served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by eating at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy, from 5-8 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate. Buffalo Wild Wings will donate a percentage of your total food bill when a flier is presented at check-out. Fliers can be found on our website www.bruknernaturecenter.com — click on “Dine to Donate,” at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter to request one to be sent to you. Good for dine-in or carry-out.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold its board of commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

Wednesday

• GAME NIGHT: Seuss Family Game Night will be held at the Piqua Public Library from 6-8 p.m. Free face painting and board games will be in the lobby, and popcorn will be served. The Children’s Department will also have games, scavenger hunts, and other activities designed to appeal to the younger Seuss fan and their families.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YMCA. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 339-4214. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome guest speaker Bob Lybarger from Isaiah’s Place. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• SOUP SUPPER: St John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood Street, Piqua, is hosting Lenten soup supper at 6 p.m. Following the supper, there will be a brief Lenten devotional study called “Walk Dusty.” For more information, contact the church at 773-3284 or email at info@stjohnpiqua.org.

• PERI MEETING: Reservations are due today for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meeting set for 11:30 a.m. April 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. For a reservation, call Beth at 335-2771. The program will center on the heroin issue in Miami County. This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

• SLIDERS: John’s sliders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 will be served beginning at 6 p.m.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: The Tipp City Seniors Inc. will prepare and serve dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St. The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and an assortment of desserts. The cost is $5 or $15 for a family. Proceeds will go to the Tipp City Seniors Building Fund.

Thursday

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit Bark for Life, a canine event to fight cancer, will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: Piqua Parents as Teachers is having its annual quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be an option of an “all in paddle” for $30, which automatically bids on everything. Tickets are available at Readmore Hallmark and Springcreek Primary School by calling (937) 916-3139.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• MY BOOK AND ME: My Book and Me, aprogram where kids from kindergarten and up get to create their own books with illustrations., will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each week a new theme and writing prompt will be presented. At the end of the month each student’s five short stories will be compiled, bound together in a book, and put on display to share with the community in April.

• STORY TIME: Every Thursday morning in March, the Children’s Department story time of the Piqua Public Library, for children 5 and younger, will have a Seuss-theme. Story time is held at 10:30 a.m., with children divided into infant to 36 months and 3-5 years age groups.

• HEALTH TREKKERS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Health Trekkers program on March 30 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone, Troy. Take a hike for health and join park district health and wellness specialist, registered nurse Marion for this weekly low impact walk held each Thursday morning. Relevant topics such as heart health, diet and nutrition, diabetes prevention, stress relief and many others will be discussed during this walking series. Remember to wear weather appropriate gear and walking shoes for comfort. Registration not required but highly recommended. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PIZZA DAY: The Tipp City Seniors will have pizza day at noon.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11: a.m. on Thursdays for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the McKaig and Race Park for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled through April. No registration is necessary. For more information call 937-339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CHICKEN SANDWICHES: Shredded chicken sandwiches and chips will be available for $4 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. Enjoy Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• EASTER CRAFT: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to make a Pinterest-inspired Easter craft to decorate your home for the holiday at Troy-Miami County Public Library. This is a free event and all supplies will be provided. Registration is required and available through our event calendar at www.tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117.

March 31

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, and people will be seen on a first come, first served basis. All 2015 taxes are needed.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs, when available, for $10.

• PIZZA NIGHT: Pizza night will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Parish will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Piqua Catholic School, 503 W. North St. The meal consists of all the fish (deep fried or baked) you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll and coffee. Soft drinks and desserts are available for an additional charge. Carry-outs are also available. Special pricing is available for seniors and those 12 and under.

• SWISS STEAK: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, veggie, salad and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A spring rummage sale by the United Methodist Women will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Many good used items, toys, books and clothing will be for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

