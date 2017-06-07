Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@civitasmedia.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• PURKE TO SPEAK: Terry Purke will be the featured speaker at the 9 a.m. coffee and doughnuts breakfast at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. He will be demonstrating “History In a Box,” a new project to engage adult groups and school children to see American war eras come alive with actual artifacts from the Museum Valley Veterans Museum. This successful project has had several showings, with curator Terry Purke taking participants around a war in 60 minutes. He will also share new developments at the museum, including personal audio tours developed in coordination with Dr. Ruth Barney’s internship program at Edison State Community College. An elevator is available. Free coffee and doughnuts.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club is helping kick off the Community Blood Center “Scouting for Donors Summer Blood Drive” campaign with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Giving Blood, Saving Lives, That’s How I Roll! Donate Blood” t-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will hold a meeting, “Piqua Arts Council Update and Upcoming Events” with Jordan Knepper, PAC executive director, at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A,Piqua. Reservations required by noon the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level Conference Room A. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. The program will be by Caitlin Mikula from Hollister. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at (937)440-4706.

• STORY HOUR: Children and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host Becky Miller from the program Children of the American Revolution. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• I CAN RUN: The Miami County Park District will hold the new “I Can Run” program from 5:30-7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Beginning runners will join a park district naturalist every Monday and Wednesday evening on a journey from non-runner to “I Can Run” over this multi-week program. Class fee for the series is $5. Preregistration required by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Thursday

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members will have a trustees meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. The entertainment will be banjo music.

• HAM AND CHEESE: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer grilled ham and cheese sandwiches with chips at 6 p.m. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

• LEGO MANIA: Build with LEGO at the Milton-Union Public Library every Thursday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and also Saturday afternoons June 3 and 17 from 2-3 p.m. Each meeting will have a theme as well as free style building. All ages are welcome.

• PAPER BLOOMS: Make a new type of flower each week out of paper. Return each week to have a beautiful bouquet by the end of summer. The program will be each Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• KIDS CRAFT: Kids K-6 can come to the Milton-Union Public Library from 1:30-2:30 p.m. to make a craft. All supplies will be provided and no sign ups are required to attend.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: The Fort Rowdy Gathering Committee will meet at 7:30 p.m. in Versailles on South Central Street, in the large tent. Preparations are being made for the 25th Gathering, and ideas are needed. For more information, call (937) 676-3381 or email frgpublicity@aol.com.

Friday

• GARDEN SHOW: The 19th annual Lost Creek Garden and Antique Show will be from 6-8:30pm Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event has unique local vendors and artisans promoting their flora, wares and talent, along with food and music. The anticipated annual event is located at 1058 Knoop Road, 2 miles east of Troy off State Route 41. Admission is $5. Contact Deb DeCurtins at 335-1904 or acornstudio1@frontier.com for more information.

• STEAK: New York strip steak will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy-Miami County Public Library is helping kick off the Community Blood Center “Scouting for Donors Summer Blood Drive” campaign with a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to noon. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 419 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Giving Blood, Saving Lives, That’s How I Roll! Donate Blood” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• PORK CHOPS: Grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BEE A GARDENER: Join staff of the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 1 p.m. for “Bee a Gardener” presented by the Miami County Parks District. Visit with a naturalist at the Pleasant Hill library to explore pollination through books and gardening. You will also have the opportunity to learn about the Quest Program, travel the Storybook Trail, and receive a rock. This program is one hour long and is best for ages 4 years and up. For more information call (937) 676-2731.

• MOVIE: The Milton-Union Public Library will show “Jungle Book” (2016 Version) rated PG at 1:30 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Miami County Courthouse is joining the Community Blood Center “Scouting for Donors Summer Blood Drive” campaign by hosting a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the OSU Meeting Room, 215 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Giving Blood, Saving Lives, That’s How I Roll! Donate Blood” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Saturday

• GARDEN SHOW: The 19th annual Lost Creek Garden and Antique Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event has unique local vendors and artisans promoting their flora, wares and talent, along with food and music. The anticipated annual event is located at 1058 Knoop Road, 2 miles east of Troy off State Route 41. Admission is $5. Contact Deb DeCurtins at 335-1904 or acornstudio1@frontier.com for more information.

• FISH FRY: An all-you-can-eat fish and smelt fry will be offered by the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, beginning at 5 p.m. The meal also will include french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City is helping kick off the Community Blood Center “Scouting for Donors Summer Blood Drive” campaign with a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Giving Blood, Saving Lives, That’s How I Roll! Donate Blood” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• EUCHRE: The Tipp City Seniors will eat out at Pearson House in West Milton at 4:30 p.m. A Euchre party will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 7 p.m. to closing.

• FAMILY PICNIC: In honor of Flag Day, the Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a family picnic at 12:30 p.m. at the Troy Community Park, shelter No. 7, 200 Adams St., Troy. Children’s activities are planned and guests are welcome. Drinks will be available. Please bring your favorite family-sized dish to share.

• ROBOT: Teens 18 and under are invited to check out the new Sphero robot at the Milton-Union Public Library. The robot is controlled by an app that teaches students computer science, program coding, and all while having fun. The STEAM lab will be from 1-3 p.m.

• FUN FLY: The Upper Valley Fun Fliers will host their annual Fun Fly at the field on Troy-Sidney Road in Piqua beginning at 9 a.m. Area club members and their radio-controlled aircraft will be onsite. The rain date is Sunday.

• PRESCHOOL IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Preschool in the Park “Amazing Animals” program from 11 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Gecko Jody as she leads the group in play, a craft and toddler sized hike. Read a book together and then head out onto the trail to learn about amazing animals. There is a $3 class fee due at the time of registration. Class size limited to 12, class minimum is four. Must be preregistered to attend. Preregister for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109. Credit card payments are now accepted online at time of registration.

Sunday

• CONCERT: Tippecanoe Community Band will travel to Piqua to present free patriotic concert honoring in honor of Flag Day at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of Piqua Baptist Church. More than 40 musicians are directed by Gail Ahmed, and the musicians will transport the audience in a musical tour entitled “Across America.” Veterans and current military will be recognized with the anthems of each branch of service. Audience members are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. Piqua Baptist Church is located at 1402 W. High St., Piqua. The church is air-conditioned, handicapped accessible, and has plenty of free parking. No tickets are required. For information, call 335-1178 or the church at 773-4583.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Choose from eggs your way, bacon, sausage, toast, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, French toast, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices. Adults $7, children under 10 $3. Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m.

• TRAIL RUN: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, east of Piqua. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a t-shirt. Register online at AllianceRunning.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

Monday

• FUNDAY MONDAY: Mondays are Fundays during the summer at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff and stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. Participants can explore the weekly theme based on the Summer Reading Challenge, “Build a Better World,” through book displays, a craft, and the question of the week. These activities are for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SALAD AND POTATO BAR: Come to enjoy a salad bar with plenty of toppings for $3.50, or a potato bar for $3.50, or both for $6, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Eagles Lodge is joining the Community Blood Center “Scouting for Donors Summer Blood Drive” campaign with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Giving Blood, Saving Lives, That’s How I Roll! Donate Blood” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• WRITE NIGHT: Children K-6 are welcome to come to a creative writing program every Monday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Each week will have a different writing prompt to get kids writing every week this summer at the Milton-Union Public Library. No sign ups are required to attend.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The evening book discussion will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. The book for this month is “At the Edge of the Orchard” by Tracy Chevalier.

• OPTIMISTS: Troy Noon Optimists will meet at noon at StoryPoint, 1840 Troy Towne Drive. The speaker will be Steven Swick, attorney with Dungan & LeFevre.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots newborn to 5. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• I CAN RUN: The Miami County Park District will hold the new “I Can Run” program from 5:30-7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Beginning runners will join a park district naturalist every Monday and Wednesday evening on a journey from non-runner to “I Can Run” over this multi week program. Class fee for the series is $5. Preregistration required. Preregister for by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City American Legion Post 586 members, family and friends are welcome to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share.

• OUTDOOR MOVIE: Grab your family, friends, and neighbors and join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for an outdoor movie under the stars on a huge inflatable movie screen. “Zootopia” will be shown at dusk, about 9 p.m.. The movie is rated PG and is 1 hour and 48 minutes. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and favorite movie pals. There is no rain location.

• T-SHIRT MANIA: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for “T-shirt Mania;” there are three time slots to choose from, 10 a.m. to noon, 1-3 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. Children are invited to bring a clean, white cotton T-shirt to trace a design on, color in the design with permanent markers. The markers will be provided by the library. This program is for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• WREATH: Create a patriotic wreath at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Using clothespins, make a unique stars and stripes wreath for the summer. Sign-ups are required as supplies are provided. Call (937) 698-5515 to sign up.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held every Tuesday at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m.. Toddlers ages 1-3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• BRAIN BUILDERS: Join Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library staff on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. for their annual youth summer book club, Brain Builders, at the Pleasant Hill Library. Build your brains and have fun doing it as we enjoy reading, book discussions, and crafts! This activity is for children in third grade and up. For more information, call 676-2731.

• STORY TIME: Join Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library staff on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for summer story time at the Pleasant Hill Library. Join participants for a fun summer themed eight-week session that includes fingerplays, music, and crafts. Story time is appropriate for children birth to 5 years old. For more information, call (937) 676-2731.

June 14

• FLAG BURNING: A US flag burning ceremony, held by Troy American Legion Post 43, will be at 10 a.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Anyone with a flag they would like to have burned properly to replace with a new one may drop off at the post home or bring to the fairgrounds for the ceremony.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will hold a meeting, “Department of Engineering Projects Recently Completed and What is to Come” with Amy Havenar, Piqua city engineer, at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A,Piqua. Reservations required by noon the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• STORY HOUR: Children and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. All are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• BABY & ME: Join staff during the Summer Reading Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Children from birth to 2 years, and their caregiver, will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. Additional Baby & Me Laptimes will be offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays this summer. For more information, call 339-0502 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MAKE IT, TAKE IT: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 6 p.m. to make a “Pinterest Inspired” summer craft to decorate your home for the summer. This is a free event; all supplies will be provided to create a flip-flop wreath to decorate your door or home. Registration is required at www. tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502.

• BOOKMOBILE: The Miami County Park District will host the Troy-Miami County Bookmobile: Build a Better World “Bats Need Homes Too” from 2-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, east of Piqua. In addition to story time with the Bookmobile, enjoy an activity with a park district naturalist. Check out books for summer reading with a valid library card. All ages are welcome. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• I CAN RUN: The Miami County Park District will hold the new “I Can Run” program from 5:30-7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Beginning runners will join a park district naturalist every Monday and Wednesday evening on a journey from non-runner to “I Can Run” over this multi week program. Class fee for the series is $5. Preregistration required. Preregister for by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

