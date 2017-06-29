Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. It will be pizza day.

• LEGO MANIA: Build with LEGO at the Milton-Union Public Library every Thursday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Each meeting will have a theme as well as free-style building. All ages are welcome.

• PAPER BLOOMS: Make a new type of flower each week out of paper. Return each week to have a beautiful bouquet by the end of summer. The program will be each Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• JUGGLING JAM: Kids K-6 are invited to come learn how to juggle at this fun program. Kids will also get the opportunity to practice their juggling skills at the Milton-Union Public Library. For more information, call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

• GRAND OPENING: StoryPoint Troy will celebrate its new facility with a grand opening event from 4-7 p.m. at 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. The event will include a sneak peak at StoryPoint’s Friendly Fork food truck, opportunity to mingle with staff and residents, valet parkng and live entertainment. To register, visit www.storypoint.com/ssdm/troy-grand-opening/.

• LIFE LINE SCREENING: Life Line Screening will be offered at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. Register for the non-invasive and painless Stroke, Vascular & Heart Rhythm package, which includes four screenings: carotid artery, abdominal aortic aneurysm, peripheral arterial disease and atrial fibrillation. Plus you can be screened for osteoporosis. A wellness package of all five screenings only takes 60-90 minutes to complete. Or pick and choose which screening you would like to have done. For more information or to register, call (888) 653-6441 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle or text the word circle to 797979.

• STARS: “Glancing with the Stars” will be presented by two amateur astronomers, Paul Sullenberger and his son Eric at 8 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. The first part of the program will include visual multi-media and additional astronomical information. The program will being in the Community Room and then proceed to the Y-Yard, across from the library to actually look through their telescopes. There will be a make-up day if there is inclement weather. Call (937) 448-2612 for more information.

• ROBOTS: Join staff at 1 p.m. because “We ♥ Robots” at the Pleasant Hill Library. WACO will be at the library for the program where they bring the battlefield, the robots, and the excitement. Come see what these robots can do and maybe get a chance to operate them yourself. This event is for children of all ages. For more information, call (937) 676-2731.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Lutheran Church in Troy will help boost the regional blood supply before the long July 4th holiday weekend with a community blood drive from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the community room, 2899 W. Main St. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Community Blood Center online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CHICKEN SANDWICH: Enjoy a chicken salad sandwich with chips at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $4. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• GRILLED CHICKEN: The American Legion Post 43 will be serving large Lisbon, Ohio-style grilled chicken topper salads, garlic bread and dessert from 5-7:30 p.m. for $9. • DINE TO DONATE: Coldstone Creamery will donate 15 percent of all sales between 6-9 p.m. to Team Angels for the Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Friday

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich and $8 for a ribeye sandwich, and includes chips, cookie and popl or water.

• PERFORMANCE SET: A Music Warehouse performance of the more than 60 children that participated in a week-long boot camp themed, “Disney: The Movies, The Music-Celebrating 75 Years of Disney Magic!” will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at Piqua High School’s Hartzell Center of Performing Arts. The free event will showcase what the children learned.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: A seafood dinner will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, from 6-7:30 p.m. The three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw will be $7 and up. Frog legs, when available, are $10.

• PIZZA: Pizza will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• FANDOM FRIDAY: Teens 18 and under are invited to meet at the Milton-Union Public Library from 1-3 p.m. and share their favorite Anime, Manga, or games with the group. Watch shows and play games on the big screen and have snacks.

• FLOOD PRESENTATION: “The 1913 Flood: Shadow Over the Miami Valley” will be presented from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Earl Heck Community Center, 201 N. Main St., Englewood, sponsored by StoryPoint Troy. Lunch will be provided. Make a reservation to Ryan Kruse at (937) 836-5929 or kruseA@englewood.oh.us.

• SWISS STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Riders will be serving Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, veggie, salad and dessert. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market will begin its season from 9 a.m. to noon on Cherry Street. The market will include in-season fruits and vegetables, cottage foods, plants, artisans and crafters and more.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered beginning at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 586.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwich with homemade french fries for $6 from 6-8 p.m.

• LEGO CLUB: Build with LEGO at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-3 p.m. Each meeting will have a theme as well as free style building. All ages are welcome.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast, made-to-order, will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7 and children under 10 are $3.

Monday

• FUNDAY MONDAY: Mondays are Fundays during the summer at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff and stop by the Children’s Department anytime between 9-11 a.m. Participants can explore the weekly theme based on the Summer Reading Challenge, “Build a Better World,” through book displays, a craft, and the question of the week. These activities are for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers with all the fixings, along with chips, will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $4 and start at 6 p.m.

• WRITE NIGHT: Kids kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome to come to a creative writing program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Each week will have a different writing prompt to get kids writing every week this summer at the Milton-Union Public Library. No sign ups are required to attend.

Tuesday

• PARADE: Local veterans organizations will host a Fourth of July parade at 9 a.m. from Staunton, Market and Main streets. The line forms in the parking lot at Hobart Arena. Troy’s fireworks are at 10 p.m. Great seating available along the Great Miami River corridor.

• CIVIC BAND: The Piqua Civic Band kicks off its summer season at 2 p.m. as part of Piqua’s Fourth of July festivities. The concert entitled “America!” will be filled with patriotic favorites by some of our country’s greatest composers at Fountain Park. Other holiday events, including games and even a COSI-Science Exhibition, will be held at the park. The Madcap Puppets will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Lock Park 9 events during the evening beginning at 6 p.m. and include The celebration will culminate in a fireworks spectacular at 10 p.m. over the Great Miami River.

• FESTIVAL: The Independence Day festival in West Milton will be open from noon to 10 p.m. at the park off State Route 571. The annual West Milton Hometown Independence Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. on State Route 48 south of town, ending north of town at State 571. The traditional Lions Club barbecue chicken dinner will be held at the Lions Shelter in the park from 11 a.m. until sold out. The cost is $7 for the dinner and $6.50 for chicken only. Bingo will be offered from 3-10 p.m. Fireworks will take place at 10 p.m., weather permitting.

• FIREWORKS: Tipp City’s fireworks take place at City Park at 10 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Wednesday

• COFFEE AND DOUGHNUTS: Captain Daniel Hance will speak at the 9 a.m. coffee and doughnuts at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. Captain Hance is the CEO of The Catalyst, a unique program for military veterans. The Catalyst combines civilian recruiting with in-class mini-MBA education, mentoring, networking and on-the-job shadowing to assist in the military to civilian transition. An elevator is available. For more information, call 332-8852.

• BABY & ME: Join staff during the Summer Reading Challenge for Baby & Me Laptime at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Children from birth to 2 years, and their caregiver, will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. Additional Baby & Me Laptimes will be offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays this summer. For more information, call 339-0502 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• KIWANIS: “A Garden Lab for Piqua Youth” with Ruth Koon and Anna Baumeister, representing the Piqua Chamber of Commerce, will be presented during the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Center is challenging donors to “Find Your American Spirit” by giving blood during the demanding July 4th holiday period at the Fletcher United Methodist Church blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor — Find Your American Spirit” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering two sliders with toppings and chips for $2. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• STORIES: Children and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

July 6

• CHESS CLUB: Take a break from the summer heat and join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for a game of chess. Learn a new skill and challenge your friends; you’ll be amazed at how your game will improve. Chess club is at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month; all ages and skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Center is challenging donors to “Find Your American Spirit” by giving blood during the demanding July 4th holiday period at the Piqua Knights of St. John blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor — Find Your American Spirit” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Center is challenging donors to “Find Your American Spirit” by giving blood during the demanding July 4th holiday period at the Piqua Baptist Church blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor — Find Your American Spirit” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BINGO: Join staff at 6 p.m. for bingo night at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Meet new friends and have fun playing this classic game, you might even win a prize. This game night is for adults and teens ages 13 and up. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• GAME NIGHT: Join staff at 6 p.m. for teen game night at the Pleasant Hill Library. Bring your “A” game and join us others as they put the video games on the big screen. You are invited to bring your own games, controllers, board games, or even card games to have some fun. For more information, call (937) 676-2731.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• NACHOS: Nachos supreme will be served beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Euchre will be offered at 7 p.m. for $5.

• LEGO CLUB: Build with LEGO at the Milton-Union Public Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Each meeting will have a theme as well as free style building. All ages are welcome.

• WORKSHOP: Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to a Home Depot workshop where they can learn how to build from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDGET MEETING: The annual village of Casstown budget meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at 101B Center St., Casstown.

July 7

• CONCERT SERIES: Jimi and Janis will continue the Fridays on Prouty Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tony Silky and his band pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix as few guitarists can. Share Silky T’s passion and artistry of the Jimi Hendrix sound. Opening for “The Jimi Hendrix Experience” is “Ball and Chain,” a five-piece Janis Joplin tribute band with Geri Ciacchi. There is no cover fee for this concert, bring your lawn chair to 1 Prouty Plaza. This concert may be loud. Presented by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Visit www.troyhayner.org for more.

• CHCKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried chicken with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• COMMUNITY NIGHT: The Tipp City Community Night will contiue at 6:15 p.m. in downtown Tipp City with violinist John Sullivan Kelly followed by the big band sounds of the Kim Kelly Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Community Nights are free to the public and are held on the first Friday of the month June through September at Second Street and Main streets. It is recommended that you bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. For information call or stop by The Hotel Gallery at (937) 667-3696.

• MOVIE: The Milton-Union Public Library will show “Pirates of the Caribbean” rated PG-13 at 1:30 p.m.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/06/web1_Vallieu-Melody-21.jpg