Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: Service and Safety Director Pat Titterington will speak at the monthly coffee and doughnuts events at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. He will share his supervision of day-to-day affairs in Troy. Following breakfast, put on by the Fort Pickawillany Society Children of the American Revolution, Titterington will update veterans and guests on his position. The breakfast is free and an elevator is available to reach the second floor.

• SLIDERS: John’s sliders with toppings and chips will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Two sliders for $2.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. “Volcanoes in America,” with Holly McElwee, a teacher at Piqua Central Intermediate School, will speak. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• STORY TIME: Children kindergarten through sixth grade and parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host guest speaker Justin Coby, executive director of the Miami County Health Partners Clinic at noon at the Troy Country Club.

Thursday

• QUARTER AUCTION: Team Angels for the Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will offer a quarter auction at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the auction begins at 6:30 p.m.

• CONCERT: The Piqua Civic Band will conclude its summer season at 7 p.m. with a free concert titled “Classical Music (For People Who Hate Classical Music).” This evening presents music that everyone has heard in movies, television shows, and commercials, but may not have considered “classical music.” Selections will include Leroy Anderson’s “Bugler’s Holiday,” “William Tell Overture,” “Bolero,” “Instant Concert,” “Ode to Joy,” and more. For more information, please visit the band’s website at http://piquacivicband.weebly.com or like “The Piqua Civic Band” on Facebook.

• CHESS CLUB: Visit the Troy-Miami County Public Library for a game of chess. Learn a new skill and challenge your friends. Chess club is at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month; all ages and skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• NACHOS: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will be serving nachos supreme at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CONTINUING EDUCATION: Veronica Scherbauer, Criminal Justice Initiative coordinator for Attorney Mike DeWine, will advise on the attorney general’s Human Trafficking Commission from 4-5 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. One hour of continuing education will be provided for nurses and licensed social workers. A barbecue dinner for two along with a six-pack of the area’s best craft beer will be given to take home. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182 or email kosting@storypoint.com.

• MEETING: The members of the Public Defender Commission will meet at 10 a.m. at the office of the public defender, 201 W. Main St., Troy.

• MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. For information about joining the library’s volunteer group inquire at the library or call (937) 698-5515.

• IPHONE CLASS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have an iPhone class at 10 a.m. 320 S. First St., Tipp City. A carry-in luncheon will follow at noon, with a 50/50 drawing.

Friday

• CONCERT SERIES: The Fridays on Prouty Concert Series will continue at 7:30 p.m. with Everything Fitz. Everything Fitz is a family band featuring high-energy fiddling and percussive step dancing. This unique stage show combines a variety of musical styles, everything from traditional jigs and reels, to traditional Celtic as well as novelty numbers and choreographed dance routines. There is no cover fee for this concert, bring your lawn chair to 1 Prouty Plaza. Presented by Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Visit www.troyhayner.org.

• CLASS REUNION: The 30th reunion of the class of 1987 will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Fricker’s, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy. Attendees will pay individually for food and drink. Email Molly McDaniel Cohen at mollycohen@outlook.com for questions about Friday events. On Saturday, at 6 p.m. classmates will meet at Smith’s Boathouse, 439 N. Elm St., Troy. The price is $45, plus gratuity, for a buffet and there will be a cash bar. Pay at the door. For questions about Saturday, email Julie Hoover Fong at jhoover2@jhmi.edu.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried chicken with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: The Piqua YMCA Senior Center will offer bingo at 10 a.m. at Piqua Manor.

• ART SHOW: The 11th annual art show will be offered at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, in the activity center, today through Sunday. The show is non-juried. There is no admittance fee and all three days of the show are open to the public. Some pieces may be available for purchase, with the transactions handled directly between the artist and the interested party. People’s choice voting will determine winners. Friday evening activities, open to the public, are scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Some of the artists will be present to discuss their work. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• COMMUNITY NIGHT: Downtown Tipp City’s August Community Night will be held at Second and Main. The evening of free music will begin at 6:15 p.m. with The Tippecanoe Community Band followed by the Tom Daugherty Orchestra and swing dancers at 7:30 p.m. It is recommended that you bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be cancelled. For more information stop by The Hotel Gallery or call (937) 667-3696.

• CHICKEN SALAD: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a chicken salad wrap beginning at 6 p.m.

• FISH AND CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

Saturday

• POKER RUN: A poker run, to benefit Leah Hatton of Tipp City, who needs a service dog, will begin at 6094 Rip Rap Road, Dayton. The run will be approximately 100 miles and will be from noon to approximately 5 p.m. The event will offer T-shirts, food, prizes and raffles. For more specifics, visit “Team Leah” on Facebook.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Cherry Street. The market will include in-season fruits and vegetables, cottage foods, plants, artisans and crafters and more.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwich with homemade french fries for $6 from 6-8 p.m.

• ART ADVENTURE: A Children’s Art Adventure will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Park, Tipp City. Advance tickets are $5 and day of the event is $7 per child. Visit www.tippcityyartcouncil.com for more information.

• STEAM LAB: Teens 18 and under are invited to learn coding and robotics with the Milton-Union Public Library’s new Sphero robot from 1-3 p.m. Sphero is controlled by an app on the iPad and allows teens to learn computer science in a new fun way.

• SHARE A MEAL: Saturday August 5, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM. First United Church of Christ will be serving homemade noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, pie and beverages. Carry outs will be available at 12:30, as quantities last. Are Welcome At Our Table! This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. This is one of our ways of reaching out to the community, while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. 120 S. Market St. Troy. Please use our Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

• KARAOKE: Join the jaraoke fun at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 7 p.m.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The August Community Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the Lincoln Community Center on Ash Street in Troy.

Sunday

• HONEY HARVEST: Come enjoy the sweet taste of summer at Brukner Nature Center’s annual Honey Harvest at 2 p.m. presented by the Miami Valley’s Beekeepers Association. Escape the heat in the air-conditioned Heidelberg Auditorium and learn all about the process of beekeeping from setting up the hive to processing the honey for your table. Enjoy a taste of this season’s hard work, courtesy of the honey bees at Brukner Nature Center. This event is free.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full made-to-order breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Open to the public serving from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7; children under 10 are $3.

• BLUEGRASS: Bluegrass will be offered beginning at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St., Tipp City. This will be on open-stage bluegrass jam. There is free admission and parking. Food and refreshments will be available.

Aug. 7

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The evening book discussion will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. The book for this month is “The Invisible Ones” by Stef Penney. To reserve a copy of the book, visit the library or call us at (937) 698-5515.

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers with all the toppings and chips will be served at 6 p.m. for $4 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: The Piqua YMCA Senior Center will offer Euchre at 10 a.m. at the YMCA.

• BOOK CLUB: The inspirational book club will be discussing “Angels Walking” by Karen Kingsbury at 11 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. To reserve a copy of the book, visit the library or call (937) 698-5515.

• PAINTING: Join staff at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to create a tissue paper painting. Using tissue paper as paint, participants will create a one-of-a-kind painting. Come show your creative side with your own design. Sign-ups are required as supplies are provided. Call (937) 698-5515 to sign up.

• OUTDOOR MOVIE: “Storks” will be offered on the huge inflatable movie screen at Treasure Island, 409 N Elm St, Troy, sponsored by the Troy-Miami County Public Library and the city of Troy. “Storks” will be shown at dusk, approximately 9 p.m. “Storks” is rated PG and is 1 hour and 27 minutes. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and favorite movie pals and enjoy a summer evening of fun.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Aug. 9

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Paula Schmeising, Piqua’s Teacher of the Year, will speak. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host Grayson Jacobe. He will speak about his 4-H experience and the Miami County Fair. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

• SLIDERS: John’s sliders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Aug. 10

• BINGO: The Piqua YMCA Senior Center will offer bingo at 10 a.m. at Genesis.

• PROTECT YOUR ASSETS: Learn the right legal documents to protect you and your assets at a seminar from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Brandon Borgman from Carlile, Patchen and Murphy will explain the differences in each type of will and power or attorney. Dinner will be provided.

• SLOPPY JOES: Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will offer sloppy joe sandwiches with chips and a pickle for $4. Serving starts at 6 p.m. with euchre to follow at 7 p.m. for $5.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. A program on Shoes 4 the Shoeless will follow.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/08/web1_Vallieu-Melody.jpg