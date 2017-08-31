Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will host a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St. It’s the final week of the “Scouting for Donors Summer Blood Drive” to win an Indian Scout Sixty motorcycle. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Those who register will receive the “Scouting 4 Donors – Ride with Passion, Give with Heart” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in the “Scouting for Donors Summer Blood Drive” drawing. Donors must be 18 by the time the campaign ends on Sept. 2 to win.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. A program on Shoes 4 the Shoeless will follow.

• SALAD BAR: Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer baked potato and salad bar for $5 beginning at 6 p.m. Euchre to follow at 7 p.m. $5.

• MAINTENANCE: J&D Bicyles will offer a free bicycle maintenance class at 7 p.m. at 500 N. Elm St., Troy. Bring your own bike for a safety inspection.

Friday

• FISH OR CHICKEN DINNER: Fish fry and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $8 starting at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Premier Health with Erin Terry will offer a lunch and learn about a current health matter.

• COMMUNITY NIGHT: Downtown Tipp City’s September Community Night, an evening of free music will begin at 6:15 p.m. with Rocky Run followed by Berachah Valley at 7:30 p.m. This will be the final performance of the Summer Concert Series, celebrating its 26th season. It is recommended that you bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather the concert, will be canceled. For more information, call 667-3696.

• OWLS & HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike from 8-10 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee as participants try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures as while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Saturday

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. It’s the final day to enter the “Scouting for Donors Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win an Indian Scout Sixty motorcycle. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Those who register will receive the “Scouting 4 Donors – Ride with Passion, Give with Heart” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in the “Scouting for Donors Summer Blood Drive” drawing. Donors must be 18 by the time the campaign ends on Sept. 2 to win.

• TIPPAPALOOZA: Tippapalooza will be held from 5-11 p.m. at the Tipp City Eagles Park, 3853 Hyattsville Road, Tipp City, across from Tippecanoe High School.The gate opens at 5 p.m., music starts at 5:30 p.m. A family-friendly event, the venue features a playground, basketball and sand volleyball courts, and plenty of space for kids to run around. Sample some of the dishes from the on-site food and beer trucks. The event is $5 and parking is free.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Cherry Street. The market will include in-season fruits and vegetables, cottage foods, plants, artisans and crafters and more.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be presented at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 7 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer its monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu will include lasagna, garlic toast, applesauce, dessert and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m. A breakfast buffet will be served from 8-10 a.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving is 8-11 a.m. Cost is $7 adults, and $3 children under 10.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• COUNTRY FRIED STEAK: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer country fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy and a vegtable for $8 from 5-8 p.m. A breakfast buffet will be served from 8-10 a.m.

Monday

• CONCERT: Troy Civic Band will present its final free concert of the 2017 season at the outdoor amphitheater of Troy’s Treasure Island Park at 7 p.m. The featured trombone soloist, Brett Galey is a 2016 graduate of Troy High School and a second year student in the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. Audience members should bring lawn chairs for seating. Parking and the concert are handicapped accessible. Restrooms are located on site. For more information, call 335-1178.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center, followed by lunch at noon.

• HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at John A. Wannemacher Reserve, 1876 Monroe Concord Road, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTEFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Wednesday

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Rd. 25-A, in Piqua. Local barber and woodcarver Jim Foster will give a woodcarving demonstration. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

Sept. 7

• GO RED: The Go Red Goes North Health and Wellness Expo and Luncheon will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center. Julie Wilkes will be the keynote speaker while Nancy Wilson will emcee. Tickets are $40 per person by contacting Tim.Smallwood@heart.org or call (937) 401-4869.

• PMMC LUNCH: All former employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St., Covington. No reservations are needed as participants will order from the menu. For more information, contact Nancy at 473-3337 or Judy at 214-2036.

• BOONSHOFT: The Miami County YMCA Senior Centers will go on a trip to the Boonshoft Museum in Dayton. Followed by going for pizza. More information is available at both branches.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will host a Community Blood Center blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 West High St. Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free t-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Sept. 9

• HOUSE GENEALOGY: The Tippecanoe Historical Society will sponsor a program at 1 p.m. titled the “House Genealogy: A Resource Guide to Your Home’s History.” The program will be presented by Dana Bogart Cress, a member of the AmeriCorps/Ohio History Service Corps, who will show how to research the history of a home. She has a master’s degree in history. The program is free and open to any interested parties. It will take place at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 698-6798.

• WALKING TOUR: A “Go West To Wilder and the Surrounding Architectural Tour” will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., meeting at the site of the former Wilder Intermediate School, Piqua. Tickets are available for the tours at $5 each. Tickets may be purchased at the Mainstreet Piqua office at 326 N. Main St., Piqua. The tours will be led by Piqua historian Jim Oda and Johnston Farm & Indian Agency director Andy Hite. This project is sponsored by the Piqua Tourism Council with additional assistance from Mainstreet Piqua and the Piqua Public Library.

• FAMILY REUNION: Ohio descendents of George Sebastian Helman (1725-1784) may attend a family reunion to celebrate the 100th gathering, at Vandemark Farm, 2401 Vandemark Road, Sidney. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a potluck meal at 1 p.m., and also will include a cruise in, corn maze and more. For more information, call (937) 298-5939 or email HelmanReunion@gmail.com.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Cherry Street. The market will include in-season fruits and vegetables, cottage foods, plants, artisans and crafters and more.

• 5K: First Baptist Church, Troy, will have its seventh annual 5k walk/run. Proceeds from the race will go toward the community Thanksgiving feast at Lincoln Community Center, Troy. Registration is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 17. Pre-register at www.fbctroy.com or pick up and mail a registration form to First Baptist Church, Attn: 5k, 53 S. Norwich Road Troy, OH 45373. Make checks payable to First Baptist Church. Day of registration and packet pick-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the church on race day. The race will be followed by refreshments, door prizes and awards. The race will begin at the church and wind through the Hobart Nature Preserve. Visit www.fbctroy.com for more detail.

• MONARCHS: A Monarch butterfly celebration will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center with educational crafts for the kids and opportunities to talk to professionals in the field. You can learn all about BNC’s Butterfly Transect Survey and create your own milkweed seed ball. Staff also hope to have live Monarch encounters from caterpillar to chrysalis and adult. Admission is $2.50 per person or $10 per family and BNC members are free.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m. A tractor pull will begin at 2 p.m. Hamburgers available on the range from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• SENIOR SKY: The Miami County Park District will offer a Girl Scout “Senior — Sky” program from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Work towards earning your merit badges. Class fee $3 per scout. Pre-registration as a troop is required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Hickory River in Tipp City at 4:30 p.m., followed by Euchre at 6:30 p.m. at the center.

Sept. 10

• REUNION: The annual Elizabeth Township School reunion will begin at 1 p.m. at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove Road, Troy. All former teachers, students, graduates and staff are invited. Bring a covered dish to share; drink and table service will be provided. For more information, call (937) 667-6201.

• FISHING DERBY: The VIPs will host the annual youth fishing derby from 1-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Head out to the park for the park district’s annual fishing derby and a chance to win a trophy in one of six different categories. Special door prizes will be awarded to lucky participants. Don’t forget it’s Grandparents’ Day so bring out your grandchildren to this fun event. There will be a drawing for grandparents. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CEMETERY WALK: The Pleasant Hill History Center will offer its annual cemetery walk at 1:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, which is located at the west edge of Pleasant on Monument Street. Featured this year will be J. K. Teeter, portrayed by Dan Leistner; Mazie Teeter, portrayed by Cynda Renner Carroll; Mary Mikesell, portrayed by Cyndia Renner; and Joseph Plunkett, portrayed by Norv Deeter.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/08/web1_Vallieu-Melody-23.jpg