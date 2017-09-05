Community calendar

Today

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: The monthly veterans breakfast will be offered at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. Erica Elliott will be providing breakfast as the museum hosts local first responders, including the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Police Department, Troy Fire Department and the Piqua post of the OSHP. An elevator is available. For more information, call 332-8852.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Rd. 25-A, in Piqua. Local barber and woodcarver Jim Foster will give a woodcarving demonstration. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $2. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome guest speaker Mike Kendall from Kendall Financial and Longterm Care. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be open from 5-6:15 p.m. in the activity center in Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The suggested donation is $7 for adults and $3 for a child’s smaller portion. Carry-outs and delivery are available by calling the church office at (937) 698-4011.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• GO RED: The Go Red Goes North Health and Wellness Expo and Luncheon will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center. Julie Wilkes will be the keynote speaker while Nancy Wilson will emcee. Tickets are $40 per person by contacting Tim.Smallwood@heart.org or call (937) 401-4869.

• PMMC LUNCH: All former employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St., Covington. No reservations are needed as participants will order from the menu. For more information, contact Nancy at 473-3337 or Judy at 214-2036.

• BOONSHOFT: The Miami County YMCA Senior Centers will go on a trip to the Boonshoft Museum in Dayton. Followed by going for pizza. More information is available at both branches.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will host a Community Blood Center blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 West High St. Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free t-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CHICKEN WRAPS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be serving chipotle chicken wraps for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and Euchre will follow at 7 p.m. for $5.

• MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m.. For information about joining the library’s volunteer group, inquire at the library or call (937) 698-5515.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Friday

• PORK CHOPS: Grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving to start at 6:00 PM for $8.

• PORK CHOPS: Grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving to start at 6 p.m. for $8.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The New Wise Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Bethany Center, corner of South and Roosevelt streets, Piqua (enter in the back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Saturday

• CAR SHOW: The Troy Fish and Game, 2618 Lefevre Road, Troy, will hold a Cruz-In for Veterans, with cars, trucks, bikes, and military vehicles. Registration is $10 general, $6 veterans, and military vehicles are free. Car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 100 entries. Trophies will be awarded at 2:30 p.m. There also will be music, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle, plus a full all-you-can-eat breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to noon for $7. The event benefits the USO, Honor Flight, and Troy Fish & Game.

• 5K: First Baptist Church, Troy, will have its seventh annual 5k walk/run. Proceeds from the race will go toward the community Thanksgiving feast at Lincoln Community Center, Troy. Registration is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 17. Pre-register at www.fbctroy.com or pick up and mail a registration form to First Baptist Church, Attn: 5k, 53 S. Norwich Road Troy, OH 45373. Make checks payable to First Baptist Church. Day of registration and packet pick-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the church on race day. The race will be followed by refreshments, door prizes and awards. The race will begin at the church and wind through the Hobart Nature Preserve. Visit www.fbctroy.com for more detail.

• HOUSE GENEALOGY: The Tippecanoe Historical Society will sponsor a program at 1 p.m. titled the “House Genealogy: A Resource Guide to Your Home’s History.” The program will be presented by Dana Bogart Cress, a member of the AmeriCorps/Ohio History Service Corps, who will show how to research the history of a home. She has a master’s degree in history. The program is free and open to any interested parties. It will take place at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 698-6798.

• WALKING TOUR: A “Go West To Wilder and the Surrounding Architectural Tour” will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., meeting at the site of the former Wilder Intermediate School, Piqua. Tickets are available for the tours at $5 each. Tickets may be purchased at the Mainstreet Piqua office at 326 N. Main St., Piqua. The tours will be led by Piqua historian Jim Oda and Johnston Farm & Indian Agency director Andy Hite. This project is sponsored by the Piqua Tourism Council with additional assistance from Mainstreet Piqua and the Piqua Public Library.

• FAMILY REUNION: Ohio descendents of George Sebastian Helman (1725-1784) may attend a family reunion to celebrate the 100th gathering, at Vandemark Farm, 2401 Vandemark Road, Sidney. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a potluck meal at 1 p.m., and also will include a cruise in, corn maze and more. For more information, call (937) 298-5939 or email HelmanReunion@gmail.com.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Cherry Street. The market will include in-season fruits and vegetables, cottage foods, plants, artisans and crafters and more.

• MONARCHS: A Monarch butterfly celebration will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center with educational crafts for the kids and opportunities to talk to professionals in the field. You can learn all about BNC’s Butterfly Transect Survey and create your own milkweed seed ball. Staff also hope to have live Monarch encounters from caterpillar to chrysalis and adult. Admission is $2.50 per person or $10 per family and BNC members are free.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m. A tractor pull will begin at 2 p.m. Hamburgers available on the range from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• SENIOR SKY: The Miami County Park District will offer a Girl Scout “Senior — Sky” program from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Work towards earning your merit badges. Class fee $3 per scout. Pre-registration as a troop is required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Hickory River in Tipp City at 4:30 p.m., followed by Euchre at 6:30 p.m. at the center.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• LEGO: Build with LEGO at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-3 p.m. Each meeting will have a theme as well as free style building. All ages are welcome.

Sunday

• REUNION: The annual Elizabeth Township School reunion will begin at 1 p.m. at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove Road, Troy. All former teachers, students, graduates and staff are invited. Bring a covered dish to share; drink and table service will be provided. For more information, call (937) 667-6201.

• FISHING DERBY: The VIPs will host the annual youth fishing derby from 1-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Head out to the park for the park district’s annual fishing derby and a chance to win a trophy in one of six different categories. Special door prizes will be awarded to lucky participants. Don’t forget it’s Grandparents’ Day so bring out your grandchildren to this fun event. There will be a drawing for grandparents. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CEMETERY WALK: The Pleasant Hill History Center will offer its annual cemetery walk at 1:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, which is located at the west edge of Pleasant on Monument Street. Featured this year will be J. K. Teeter, portrayed by Dan Leistner; Mazie Teeter, portrayed by Cynda Renner Carroll; Mary Mikesell, portrayed by Cyndia Renner; and Joseph Plunkett, portrayed by Norv Deeter.

• BREAKFAST: An all-you-can-eat breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Adults are $7 and children under 10 are $3. Serving from 8-11 a.m.

• BLUEGRASS: Bluegrass, featuring Evan Lanier and the Bluegrass Express, will be offered at 2 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion, 377 N. 3rd St. An open-stage bluegrass jam also will be included. Free admission and food and refreshments will be available.

Monday

• ANNIVERSARY: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will be celebrating its 60th anniversary at 5 p.m. at the Bravo Room of the Hobart Arena. All current and past Optimist members and spouses are welcomed to the buffet dinner, reminiscing, and entertainment by Jerry Mullins. Cost for dinner is $15.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Trailing Moms & Tots program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots newborn to 5. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POTATOES: Enjoy a baked potato/salad bar with plenty of toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m., $3.50 for one or $6 for both.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will get a new gift from Community Blood Center that “knocks our socks off.” Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Tuesday

• SKATE TO DONATE: A Skate to Donate event will be offered from 6-8:30 p.m. at 36 Skate Club, 4845 W. U.S. Route 36, Piqua. Admission is $5 and skate rental is $2 and all admission fees will be donated to benefit the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund to help residents of Texas recover. For more information, visit 36skateclub.com.

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat at Hayner will be offered from 2-4 p.m., and will complement Hayner’s current exhibit, “Grandma’s Tissues: A Collection of Handkerchiefs,” which is on display through Sept. 24. Winan’s coffee, donated. will be served along with several sweet treats. As you enjoy a cup of coffee, M. Lynn Barnes, Ph. D., dress historian, will speak about vintage cloth and clothing and Bonnie Harris-Frey, owner of Harris Jewelers, will speak about vintage and estate jewelry. You are invited to bring vintage cloth and jewelry pieces that you would like the speakers to discuss or appraise. The event cost is $10 per person for Friends of Hayner members and those residing within the Troy City School District and $12 for those out of district. You can register and pay online at www.troyhayner.org or stop by the Hayner Center. Seating is limited.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center, followed by lunch at noon.

• INSECTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Preschool in the Park “Incredible Insects” program from 11 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Gecko Jody and learn all about insects. There is a $3 class fee due at the time of registration. Class size limited to 12, class minimum is four. Must be registered to attend. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109. Credit card payments are now accepted online at time of registration.

• WILDFLOWER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Wildflower Walk program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve Rangeline Road, 7790 N. Rangeline Road, Covington. Join a park district naturalist and take a leisurely hike along the boardwalk to discover what spring wildflowers are in bloom. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• UKULELE: Ages 12 and up are invited to have fun learning to play basic chords on the ukulele from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BOOK CLUB: The inspirational book club will be discussing “A Son’s Vow” by Shelley Shepard Gray at the Milton-Union Public Library at 11 a.m. To reserve a copy of the book, visit the library or call (937) 698-5515.

• JEWELRY ORGANIZER: At 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library come to create a jewelry organizer. Using two pieces of wood, participants will nail and stain their own organizer. Once completed there will be a small shelf for collectibles and hooks for the decorative jewelry. Sign-ups are required as supplies are provided at (937) 698-5515.

Sept. 13

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Rd. 25-A, in Piqua. Justin Sommers, City of Piqua Assistant City Manager and Director of City Development, will give an update on Piqua’s economic development. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• SLIDERS: John’s sliders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

Sept. 14-16

• BOOK SALE: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will be hosting their fall book sale. The Friends would like to encourage donations, especially adult fiction books, leading up to the sale. Thursday the book sale is open from 4-8 p.m. exclusively to members of the New Friends. Join the New Friends by filling out an application at the library and paying a $5 membership fee. All proceeds will help fund library programs and services. The book sale is open to the public Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Sept. 14

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• SLOPPY JOES: Sloppy Joe sandwiches with chips and a pickle for will be offered for $4 at the Tipp City American Legion. Serving begins at 6 p.m. with Euchre to follow at 7 p.m. for $5.

Sept. 15

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• RECOGNITION: A POW/MIA Recognition Day will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls. A ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Following the ceremony, there will be a ham and bean potpie with cornbread for $5 from 6:15-7:30 p.m.

• STEAK: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad, roll and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Starting at 6 p.m. for $8, children 10 and under $4. Trivia follows at 7 p.m.

