J.C. Wallace to leave Troy Development Council and Troy Chamber of Commerce in October

TROY — J.C. Wallace, the CEO of the Troy Development Council and the President of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce is announcing that he will be moving to St. Simons Island Georgia in October. A Joint Committee of the Chamber Board and the TDC Board is managing the transition which began in 2017 and will soon be posting the position.

“I am extremely grateful to the many business and organization leaders and my great co-workers at the Chamber who have made my eight years serving the Troy community very rewarding and enjoyable,” says Wallace. “I want to thank the Board members of the Chamber and TDC and the team at the City of Troy who work hard every day to make this community successful.”