Freels found competent to stand trial

MIAMI COUNTY —The man of accused of murdering his wife last January was found competent to stand trial in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Randy Freels, 57, appeared in court for the competency hearing with Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding.

Freels has been charged with four felony counts, including murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and improperly discharging a firearm.

During his arraignment on Jan. 30, Freels entered a plea of not guilty to all the charges. The murder charge carries a sentence of 15 years to life.

Judge Pratt reviewed Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio reports which determined Freels didn’t suffer from mental illness at the time of his wife’s death. The report also stated Freels is mentally competent to stand trial and he knows the wrongfulness of his alleged offenses. Freels is scheduled to have a final pre-trial May 29 and a trial was scheduled to begin June 12.

Public defense attorney Jack Hemm represented Freels at the hearing. Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell was also present.

The Ludlow Falls man who allegedly killed his wife was hospitalized in March for an apparent suicide attempt.

Freels was transported to the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Care Center in Columbus for treatment and stabilization on March 17.

Freels allegedly shot and killed his 52-year-old wife, Samantha, in the area of Elleman Road and West State Route 55 in Union Township on Jan. 12.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a car off the side of the road during poor road conditions. Units on the scene advised the victim was not breathing. Samantha Freels’ vehicle was located in a creek, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. A deputy notice a bullet hole in the truck of the car. Medics at the scene found a bullet wound while attempting to treat Samantha at the scene.

Randy Freels was later apprehended by the Special Response Team at his home in the 2000 block of Rangeline Road.

In March a family member filed a civil lawsuit in Miami County Common Pleas Court against Freels.

Anthony Freels, administrator of the estate of his mother, Samantha Freels, filed the lawsuit, dated Feb. 20, seeking monetary compensation for more than $25,000 in a wrongful death suit in civil court.

Psychiatric report finds Ludlow Falls man sane