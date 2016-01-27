Miami Montessori celebrates national week

Additional information can be obtained by calling the school at (937) 339-0025 or through the website at www.miamimontessori.org.

TROY — The students at The Miami Montessori School in Troy donned their yellow scarves in celebration of National School Choice Week, Jan. 24-30.

“Parents have many educational choices for their children and we want them to know that a Montessori education is an option in the Miami Valley region. Many parents, after looking into our academic program and visiting our school, discover that it is exactly the type of educational experience and environment they are seeking for their children,”said Sharon Prais, head of the school.

“The Miami Montessori School is a rare opportunity for parents wishing to give their children the best education possible. I attended there as a child and I greatly benefitted from the Montessori process. Montessori allows children the freedom to learn at their own pace and encourages independent, critical thinking. Children are taught not to conform, but to embrace creativity and find dynamic solutions. It also educates the heart, emphasizing grace, kindness and a willingness to learn from our differences. I feel blessed to send my children there,” said Keara Strayer, alumna and current parent of a child at the school.

The Miami Montessori School, established as a preschool in 1979, currently offers learning opportunities to children from 3-12. The Montessori Method allows children to progress according to their unique interests and capacities. It is a whole child approach, focusing on the child’s cognitive, social, emotional, and physical needs, according to Prais. According to her, with an environment that is nurturing and prepared with a wealth of appealing hands-on learning activities, the school provides a challenging educational experience designed to bring out the child’s natural sense of wonder. Further, the Montessori program effectively removes grade-level limits on learning that are so often found in a traditional setting, she said.

“Our curriculum allows students to move ahead in a way that is consistent with their ability and motivation,” Prais said.

“When we began looking for a school, our top priority was a safe environment where the other families were as committed to finding the best possible education for their child. After researching every method of education, we determined our child would be a perfect fit for Montessori,” said Greg and Julie Stephens, parents of an upper elementary student. “We met with the staff of The Miami Montessori School and knew this was the right choice. This school provides a warm, nurturing environment where creating independent thinkers comes naturally. We’ve never regretted our choice. Our daughter has flourished under the guidance of a caring staff that is highly trained in the Montessori Method.”

Integrated throughout the Montessori curriculum is an emphasis on the development of mutually respectful relationships, compassion, and other humanistic qualities, Prais saod. She said children are encouraged to become independent critical thinkers, ask provocative questions, develop multicultural awareness, and adapt to new situations.

“In following these ideals, we are dedicated to fostering the growth of confident, responsible, and adaptive global citizens who are lifelong learners and creative problem-solvers,” Prais said.

“My time at the Miami Montessori School helped me develop a foundation for lifelong learning. The Montessori Method allowed me to work through material at my own pace and also investigate the topics that were most interesting to me,” said Irene Brockman Reizman, Ph.D., assistant professor of Chemical Engineering, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and an slumna of The Miami Montessori School. “The learning strategies, like the hands-on math materials, helped make it possible to work through concepts independently even at a young age.”

Miami Montessori School teacher Edie Tremblay assists students with multiplication and the solar system Wednesday at the school's first through third grade class in Troy. Miami Montessori is celebrating National School Choice Week this week.