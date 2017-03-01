Sensenbrenners to celebrate 65 years

POWELL — The Rev. Ed and Lois Sensenbrenner are celebrating 65 years of marriage from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Hoge Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2930 W. Broad St., Columbus.

The reception will be held in the basement of the church.

The Rev. Ed Sensenbrenner was the pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Troy, for 26 years, from 1971-1997. The Sensenbrenners lived in Troy for 33 years at 222 W. Franklin St., Troy. They now reside in Powell, Ohio.

The couple ask that gifts be omitted, but cards are welcome.