Smiths celebrate 50 years

WES MILTON — Robert C. And Jacqueline D. (Haney) Smith of West Milton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 13, 2018.

They were wed in Potsdam on Jan. 13, 1968, during a winter snowstorm. Hoping to eliminate a similar weather disaster, they celebrated with family and friends at Club 55 in Troy on Oct. 14, 2017.

Robert and Jacqueline are both graduates of Newton High school and currently live and work in West Milton.

They have three children, Michelle (Rich) Hinten of Ludlow Falls, Robert (Dawn) Smith of Easton, Pa., and Minda (Duane) Lavy of West Milton and 10 grandchildren: Micaela (Ethan) Blankenship of Rock Hill, S.C., Jaren (Britta) Hinten of Lynchburg, Va., Miraya, Jeriah and Jullian Hinten of Ludlow Falls, Maria, Robert, Isaiah, Andrew and Rebekah Joy of Easton, Pa.