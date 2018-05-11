Nagys celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

TROY — Mariann and Ed Nagy of Troy celebrated their 50th anniversary on Friday, May 11.

Mariann (Kostka) and Ed married on May 11, 1968, in Barberton, Ohio. Together they have a son and daughter, Greg and Linda Nagy of Columbus, and Beth and Doug Spieles of Granville. They have four grandchildren.

Ed retired from Schindler Elevator, formerly of Sidney and Mariann retired from Brukner Nature Center as a preschool teacher.

The couple plans to mark this milestone with a dinner with their family and a trip this summer with their children and grandchildren.