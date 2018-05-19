John and Susan Davis celebrate 50th anniversary

PLEASANT HILL — John and Susan (Hill) Davis of Pleasant Hill will celebrate their 50th anniversary with an open house.

The Davises were married on Feb. 10, 1968 at Church of the Brethren in Piqua, Ohio, by Rev. Hayworth.

They have two sons and one daughter: John A. Davis (Lisa Davis) of Bel Air, Md., Daniel Davis (India Davis) Raleigh, N.C., and Sarah (Davis) Murphy (Kerry Murphy) Covington, Ohio. The couple has five grandchildren, including one granddaughter who passed away.

John retired from Inland/Delco in Vandalia after 43 years. Susan worked as a beautician for two years, was a stay-at-home mom for many years and also worked at Spring Hill Nurseries in Tipp City and Arnold’s Canteen in Troy. She is now retired.

The open house will be held from 2-5 p.m. at Troy Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Barnhart Road, on Sunday, May 27. The couple requests no gifts.