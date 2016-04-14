Evanses observe 65th anniversary

CASSTOWN — Fred and Joan (Dangler) Evans of Casstown are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on April 21, 2016.

The couple were married April 21, 1951, in Troy.

The couple have one daughter, Bonnie of Las Vegas, Nev.; and one son, Bill and his wife Josie of Saint Paris; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Fred retired from Evans Plastering and played for the Troy Bruins hockey team.

Joan was employed by Elizabeth Elementary of Miami East Local School District. She retired from teaching after 30 years.