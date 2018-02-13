Posted on by

Birth


Son welcomed

A son, Alton Paul Bemus, was born Feb. 7, 2018, at Upper Valley Medical Center, to Zachary Paul and Ashley Nichole (Adams) Bemus.

He weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kelly Adams-Haught and Matthew Haught of Botkins.

Maternal great-grandparents are Anna and Alan Tully of Houston, Texas; Fawn and Michael Adams of Pinegrove,W.Va.; and Jessie and John Haught of New Matamoras, Ohio.

Paternal grandparents are Tammy and David Bemus of Sidney. Paternal great-grandparents are Judy and Karl Bemus of Sidney; and Helen and Paul Pulfer of Jackson Center.

Son welcomed

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:26 pm
Updated: 8:38 pm. |    

Troy BOE talks GWOC withdrawal

Troy BOE talks GWOC withdrawal
4:53 pm |    

‘V’ for victory

‘V’ for victory
2:23 pm
Updated: 9:17 pm. |    

ME grad returns to talk comics

ME grad returns to talk comics