A daughter, Norah Hudson Gudakunst, was born April 14, 2018, at Upper Valley Medical Center, to Emily Gudakunst and Lane Gudakunst.

She weighed 6 pounds and 4 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Amy Marshall of Bluffton, Ohio.

Maternal great-grandparents are Becky Marshall of Bluffton and Ed and Sharon Niswander of Findlay, Ohio.

Paternal grandparents are Terry and Terry Gudakunst of Celina, Ohio.

Paternal great-grandparents are Don and Linda Gudakunst of Lima, Ohio, and Carole Kelley of Bluffton.