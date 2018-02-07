Petty, Martin to wed in July

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The engagement of Kelsey Petty and Greg Martin is announced by her parents.

Kelsey, of Homewood, Ala., is the daughter of Laurel and Jon Butt of Piqua and Randy and Amie Petty of Wapakoneta.

Greg, also of Homewood, Ala., is the son of Bo and Mindy Martin of Pleasant Grove, Ala.

The bride-elect is a 2006 Piqua High School graduate and 2010 Urbana Universary graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

She is employed as an executive dining room manager at BBVA Compass Bank for Southern Foodservice Management in Birmingham, Ala.

The prospective bridegroom is a 2008 Pleasant Grove High School graduate and received certification from Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, Ala. He spent four years in the Army 101st Airborne Division, and now is employed as a HVAC technician at Samford University in Homewood, Ala.

The wedding will be July 21, 2018, at Pleasant Grove Church of the Nazarene, Pleasant Grove, Ala.