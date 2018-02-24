APPLETON, Wisc. — Richard Jaren Hinten, son of Richard and Michelle Hinten of Ludlow Falls, and Britta Marie Hare, daughter of Michael and Lisa Hare of Appleton, Wisc., were married on Dec. 28, 2018 in Appleton, Wisc.

Given in marriage by her father, the ceremony was held at Breakthrough Covenant Church in Appleton, Wisc., with Pastor Robert C. Smith, maternal grandfather of the groom, officiating the Cord of Three Strands ceremony. A reception followed the ceremony at the same location.

The bride is a graduate of Appleton East High School, Appleton, Wisc., and is currently a student at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. She will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies with cognates in global studies, biblical studies, and sociology.

The groom is a home school graduate and is currently an engineering student at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., graduating in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering.

The couple currently resides in student housing on the campus of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.