Garbry donates land to UVCC’s Willowbrook

PIQUA — The footprint of the Upper Valley Career Center grew by 5.682 acres following recent action by the school’s board of education.

During the board’s regular meeting, it voted to accept a donation of land by John C. Garbry. The parcel is adjacent to the school’s Willowbrook Land Lab and will finalize the donation to Willowbrook. The deed will be transferred before Dec. 31.

In other action, the board:

• Approved a resolution to advertise and receive bids for the purchase of a school van.

• Approved 2018 membership in the Ohio School Board Association and the Ohio School Board Legal Assistance Fund.

• Approved travel by Tony Trapp and Tim Delk to Las Vegas, Nevada, in March for the National HVACR Educators and Trainers Conference, expenses not to exceed $3,000; by Michelle Brunson to Nashville, Tennessee, in December for the NAAE Conference, expenses not to exceed $500; and by Jeff Bertke and three students to Leesburg, Virginia, Frederick, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., in January for the SkillsUSA Regiohnal Officers Training Institute, expenses not to exceed $500 per person.

• Hired Amy Jo Carr, Eugene Collier, Sara Conrad, Edward Fisher, Thomas Hudson, Kirk Kadel, Megan Roberts, Zach Shilt and J. Nathaniel Wright as substitute teachers; Paula Strebig as an adult licensed practical nurse instructor and Susan Caudill as a resident educator mentor.

• Approved the resignations for retirement of Adult Building Assistant/Receptionist Brenda Ciribassi, effective Dec. 21, 2017; Early Childhood Education Instructor Mary DeVault, effective May 25, 2018; and Guidance Counselor Regina Owen, effective May 31, 2018.

• Accepted the resignation by Treasurer’s Assistant Vanessa Kinninger, effective Feb. 28, 2018.

• Modified the contracts of Adult Licensed Practical Nurse Instructors Melissa Presser, Amy Stoots and Daniel Stuart.

• Accepted donations of nine boxes of GE T8 ballasts by Matt Stager, A.O. Smith solid tate motor controls trainers by Jim Kinninger, 54 sheets of EXP sheathing by National Gypsum, 10 cubic yards of black mulch by Lillicrap Timber & Mulch, a G5 Twin Recover Machine by Appion Inc., $100 by Ted Tinsler and $95 by various other donors to support the Project SEARCH.

• Approved revisions to several board policies.

• Voted to purchase ATI Testing for the Adult Division LPN Testing in the amount of $36,000.

• Accepted grants by the Piqua Community Foundation in the amount of $1,000 to support the ozobot project at Piqua Junior High and by the Miami Coiunty Foundation in the amounts of $500 to support the Adult Aspire program and of $2,778 to purchase Chromebook carts for Troy Junior High and High schools.