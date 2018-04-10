Planning Commission reviews first DRO application

TROY — Troy Planning Commission will consider its first application to utilize the city’s Downtown Riverfront Overlay District on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public.

Wade Westfall, owner of the 301-305 West Water Street building applied for a demolition permit to raze the existing apartment structure to build a new three story residential structure . The application will have its first reading and no action will be taken by the commission. A public hearing will be held during the April 25 meeting as required and then commissioners may take action.

The home is not on the historic register. The staff recommends demolition of the existing structure. According to the application, if the new building is not approved by Planning Commission, the ground will remain as green space or used for parking. The parcel is less than a half an acre in size.

Another application for the Downtown Riverfront Overly District was filed by Greenville National Bank to build a new bank building at 846 West Main Street and 31 S. Cedar Street. The parcel is less than a half acre in size. The application will have its first reading and then have a public hearing and decision at the April 25 meeting of the planning commission.

In other planning commission news:

A historic district application for 24 N. Market Street for four new window signs was filed by Matt McCray for a new bank business called Your Family Bank.

A historic district application for 109 S. Walnut Street for a sign structure to display an address was filed by Loraine Wyatt and Terri Parmenter. The home is now open for business as the Charlotte Bed and Breakfast.

Public hearings to be held April 25