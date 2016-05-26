Today

• LECTURE SERIES: WACO will host author S. Carlisle May as a first time guest speaker. As part of the WACO Aviation Lecture Series, May will recount the story of Dr. Lamb Myhr, a flight surgeon of World War II. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the lecture will begin at 7 p.m. There is no charge for the event. Donations can be made to WACO Historical Society in order to support the Lecture Series. WACO Air Museum is located at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. For more information, visit wacoairmuseum.org or call (937) 335-9226.

• MOVIE NIGHT: “Norm of the North” will be shown at 6 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. The movie is rated PG and runs for 1 1/2 hours. Popcorn is provided. For more information, call (937) 676-2731.

May 27

• BADGE PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will hold its Girl Scout “Cadette — Night Owl Badge” program at 9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Rd. south of Tipp City. Participants bring your flashlight for this after dark adventure with park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee. Learn the calls of Ohio’s owls and frogs and then go looking for them. Make sure to wearing sturdy shoes for hiking. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LUNCH ON THE LAWN: The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association Lunch on the Lawn will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, Troy. Meals will be $6 for sirloin sandwich or $7 for ribeye sandwich, along with chips, cookie and a pop or water.

May 28

• WII PARTY: Join Milton-Union Public Library Teen Program Coordinator J.D. Woodward for games and fun from 1-3 p.m. All ages are welcome to join and play Mario Kart, Guitar Hero, Wii sports and more. There will be competitions and prizes! Special thanks to the Miami County Foundation for the grant to buy the Wii and accessories.

May 29

• BREAKFAST: The Boy Scouts Troop of American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will present an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $6 from 8-11 a.m. Items available will be eggs your way, bacon, sausage, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, French toast, regular toast, home fries, cinnamon rolls, juices and fruit.

May 30

• MEMORIAL DAY: A Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on the Adams Street Bridge and will proceed to Riverside Cemetery for the remainder of services. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be at the Troy VFW Post 5436, 2220 LeFevre Road, Troy.

• MEMORIAL DAY LUNCHEON: Casstown United Methodist Church, 102 Center St., Casstown (corner of Center and Washington streets), will hold its 57th annual Memorial Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be barbecued pork, shredded chicken, ham, hot dogs, assorted salads and desserts, ice cream and beverages. All items are sold a la carte; carry-out available. The church is handicapped-accessible.

• PARADE: There will be a Memorial Day Parade starting at 9 a.m. in Tipp City from Dow Street to the Veterans Memorial, to the Maple Hill Cemetery for a program starting. The American Legion Post 586 will serve pizzaloin sandwiches starting at 6 p.m. for $5.

• PARADE: Christiansburg Fire Company will hold its 35th annual Memorial Day parade and services in Christiansburg. Services will be held at Smith Cemetery at the east edge of Christiansburg following the parade. The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be military veteran and Piqua Fire Department Assistant Chief Vince Ashcraft. For anyone wanting to participate in the parade, the line up will be at 11 a.m. at Christiansburg Park.

• SERVICES: The Covington Memorial Day paraded will be held at 1 p.m. at the corner of High and Walnut streets. Services will begin at 9 a.m. at Bloomer Cemetery, a 10:30 a.m. service at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, and a service following the 1 p.m. parade at Highland Cemetery. The parade marshall is Lowell Smith, U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and the guest speaker will be Jeff Stapleton, director of the Miami County Veterans Commission.

• PARADE AND SERVICES: The Piqua Memorial Day Parade line-up will be from 8-8:45 a.m. at Piqua Center Intermediate School at the corner of Park and Nicklin avenues. Beginning at 9 a.m., participants will follow Park Avenue west to Washington Avenue, then North to the Veterans’ Memorial at 1701 Washington Ave. The Memorial Day ceremony will be held at that location at 10 a.m. following the parade.

May 31

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meets from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an opportunity for children from birth to 3-years-old and their caretakers to hear developmentally appropriate stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

June 1

• HAYNER HITS THE ROAD: Join Hayner staff and volunteers as they visit the Columbus Museum of Art and then travel to Schmidt’s German Village Restaurant where they will have lunch at their famous buffet. The trip will conclude with a docent-led tour of the Franklin Park Conservatory. The historic glass-enclosed gardens are filled with exotic plant life from around the world and glass work by world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly. Registration is required and fees apply. For more information, call the center at 339-0457, visit 301 W. Main St., Troy, or check in at www.TroyHayner.org.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/05/web1_GetUpAndGo-1.jpg Anthony Weber | in75 A number of communities throughout the area will be hosting Memorial Day events this weekend. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/05/web1_150525aw_Memorial_Day_2.jpg Anthony Weber | in75 A number of communities throughout the area will be hosting Memorial Day events this weekend.