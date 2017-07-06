By Jim Davis

For the Troy Daily News

Just when it seemed one door was closing for Morgan Wallen, another one opened.

It didn’t take him long to jump right through.

The Tennessee-born singer/songwriter had his sights set on a career in baseball before arm trouble struck during his senior year of high school. The ensuing surgery shut down his dream of playing baseball, but it rekindled his passion for music.

Now 24, Wallen said the arm injury was a blessing in disguise.

“It was bad timing, but now looking back I’m glad it happened,” he said in a phone interview with IN75. “I started using music and writing songs as an outlet for my emotions and things I was going through.”

Signed to Big Loud Records, Wallen is riding a wave of success from his first radio single – “The Way I Talk” – from his debut EP of the same name. The song has almost 9 million plays on Spotify and helped Wallen land a spot on Florida Georgia Line’s The Smooth Tour this summer.

He’ll make his Country Concert debut Saturday when he plays the Saloon Stage at 9:15 p.m.

“We’re working on a new set for summer and getting ready in rehearsals,” Wallen said. “I try to keep it high energy. We’ll play some songs from the EP and play a couple of medleys, so it should be a fun time.”

A contestant on Season 6 of The Voice in 2014, Wallen got a taste for music at a young age. He was singing in church before he turned 4, and by age 5 he learned to play violin. As he got older he added guitar and piano to his musical arsenal.

“I actually got really good at violin by the time I was 10, but baseball was my first love and I guess it wasn’t cool to be playing the violin when you’re playing baseball,” he joked.

While baseball had a grip on Wallen until he was 17, music still had his heart. So when the arm injury occurred, he dove back into music.

“I was kind of pissed and didn’t know what to think or do at the time, but it’s one of the biggest blessings in my life,” he said.

He moved to Nashville and began writing with some of Music City’s top talent, and before long he had the makings for his debut EP.

“The Way I Talk,” he said, was the perfect introduction.

“I wanted to let the world know who I was, but at the same time I hoped they could relate to me,” he said. “I’ve noticed that people who aren’t from the South have been able to take things they believe in and make it make sense. We all have certain way of talking. I never wanted it to be an anthem for the South. I wanted it to be a song for everybody.

“The song has had a really great reception,” he continued. “I guess the first time I really had a mass of people hear it was a few weeks ago. It was a real rush. We put a lot of hard work and unseen hours into this before people ever got to see who we are – and I kind of feel that it’s paying off. It’s a really good feeling.”

Wallen hopes the good vibes continue this weekend when he visits Fort Loramie for the first time.

“I love being up there (onstage) surveying the crowd – especially in festival-type atmospheres,” he said. “I love the energy people bring – craving a good time – and that makes me want to put on a good show that much more.”

