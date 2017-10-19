Entertainment briefs

Sculpture nixed by Louvre finds new home

PARIS (AP) — A huge sculpture deemed too obscene for the regal gardens of the Louvre Museum has found a new home at Paris’ edgier Pompidou Center.

The art work was unveiled Tuesday in front of the Pompidou modern art museum. The piece, made of cubical containers, suggests an abstract pair having sex.

Artist Joep Van Lieshout told The Associated Press his sculpture, titled “Domestikator,” is meant to represent the domestication of the Earth by humans and the evolution of robotics and big data.

The work was meant to be displayed during a contemporary art festival in the Tuileries Gardens, adjacent to the Louvre.

Pierre Bachelot of the Carpenter’s Workshop Gallery that represents Van Lieshout says Louvre management “found it could shock” visitors.

Bachelot said: “It’s art, so you must open your mind.”

Grand Ole Opry House to undergo $12M expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Tennessee’s capital city will undergo a $12 million expansion to add parking, larger retail space and an enhanced area for backstage tours.

The updates are aimed at improving the fan experience outside of shows as the performance hall is not part of the plan, The Tennessean reported Monday. A similar $14 million project to expand and renovate the Ryman Auditorium gave Ryman Hospitality confidence for renovations at the Opry House, Ryman Hospitality CEO Colin Reed said.

The retail and parking spaces will be developed to accommodate a steady flow of fans and should be done by October 2018. The addition of 1,300 parking spots on a paved lot will replace unused land.

Details on a VIP lounge for backstage tours are still being finalized. The box office will be relocated so that Ryman-owned food trucks can also be brought in.

Centric Architecture is designing the project that will be built by RC Mathews, and Ryman Hospitality hopes it is completed by January 2019.

Al Michaels ‘sorry’ for Weinstein joke

DENVER (AP) — NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels has quickly apologized after making a joke about Harvey Weinstein during “Sunday Night Football.”

Michaels mused in the middle of the third quarter of the game between the New York Giants and Denver Broncos that the Giants were “coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein.” His on-air partner Cris Collinsworth replied with a laugh and told Michaels “only my L.A. guy comes up with that one.”

The comment got a negative reaction on social media and Michaels apologized in the fourth quarter for “being a little flip” with his reference to Weinstein, who faces sexual misconduct allegations. Michaels added that “it was not meant in that manner.”

CBS late night host James Corden apologized earlier Sunday for Weinstein jokes made at an event Friday.

Hogwarts Express rescues stranded family

LONDON (AP) — As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express came to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

The train that took Harry Potter to school was played onscreen by the Jacobite steam train , which runs on a remote and scenic route through the Scottish Highlands.

Last Friday, it made an unscheduled stop to pick up a family of six that was stranded when a storm washed away their canoe.

Jon Cluett, his wife and four children between the ages of 6 and 12 were staying in a lakeside hut on Loch Eilt when they awoke to find their canoe was gone.

Faced with walking several miles over boggy ground to get back to the family car, Cluett called police to see if any form of rescue was available.

“The policeman said, ‘We’ve arranged for the next train passing to stop for you, and you’re not going to believe this but it’s the Hogwarts Express steam train. Your kids are going to love it,’” Cluett said Sunday.

Cluett said his children, all Harry Potter fans, were “really excited” by the adventure.

“They know the Harry Potter films and they know that are filmed in the Highlands,” he said. “But they hadn’t put all of that together in their heads until they saw the train.”