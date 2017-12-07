ENTERTAINMENT BRIEFS

Getty Center built to be fireproof

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Getty Center art complex in Los Angeles made sure it could protect its priceless artwork and antiquities from flames like those just across a freeway Wednesday, from its landscaping to a space for helicopters to land.

Officials say fire protection was designed into the facility by architect Richard Meier, including the thickness of the walls and doors to compartmentalize any flames. The $1 billion home of the J. Paul Getty Museum sits in the Santa Monica Mountains and has been closed to prevent harm to its works from smoke from several wildfires.

Its collections range from pre-20th century European paintings to Roman and Greek antiquities, tapestries, photographs and manuscripts, all protected by extensive anti-fire systems outside and in.

Smoke detection and sprinklers are ever-present at the center, along with pressurization systems to keep smoke out or reverse flow if it does get in.

The center has its own reservoir to supply suppression systems if necessary, and there is an on-site helipad to fill helicopters with water. Hydrants throughout the property are fed from a large-diameter loop.

The immediate zone around the building is kept green with fire-resistant plants, and the expansive area surrounding the campus is rigorously kept clear of grasses. Canopies of oak trees also serve to suppress the growth of vegetation that could feed a blaze.

‘Silence Breakers’ named Person of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Silence Breakers” — those who have shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment — have been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

Numerous women have spoken out publicly since October about sexual misconduct by dozens of high-profile men in entertainment, media, business and sports. Time praised those who have given “voice to open secrets, for moving whisper networks onto social networks, for pushing us all to stop accepting the unacceptable.” The magazine’s cover features Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, Susan Fowler and others who say they have been harassed.

Time’s announcement was made Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was fired last week amid harassment allegations. “Today” host Savannah Guthrie acknowledged Wednesday that this year’s winner hits “close to home” and mentioned Lauer by name.

Women who spoke out, initially against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and then others, helped to spawn the #MeToo movement, with millions of people telling stories of sexual misconduct on social media.

The two runners-up for Person of the Year were Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump, himself accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump, Person of the Year in 2016, tweeted recently that the magazine had told him he “probably” would be named again if he agreed to an interview and photo shoot. Trump added that he “took a pass.” Time has disputed his account.

Netflix writes accused actor out of show

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix said Tuesday that it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy “The Ranch” with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s.

Masterson responded that he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty when they are accused.

He has denied the allegations by three women that they were assaulted by him. Masterson is best known for his role on “That ’70s Show,” and he has worked with actor Ashton Kutcher and Debra Winger on the Netflix series.

It marks the second time Netflix has written an actor out of a series following sexual misconduct charges. The streaming network also removed Kevin Spacey from “House of Cards” after sexual misconduct allegations.

Police have given no other details about the accusations against Masterson. The actor, who is a Scientologist, has maintained that the charges stem from an attempt to boost a television series that features former members of the Church of Scientology.

“Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson said. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

He said he’s looking forward to clearing his name, and expressed thanks to the cast and crew of “The Ranch,” as well as to fans.

Da Vinci painting heading to new Louvre

NEW YORK (AP) — A Leonardo da Vinci painting of Christ that sold in New York for a record $450 million (380 million euros) is heading to a museum in the United Arab Emirates.

The newly opened Louvre Abu Dhabi made the announcement Wednesday.

The 500-year-old painting is called “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World.” It’s one of fewer than 20 paintings by the Renaissance master known to exist and the only one in private hands. Christie’s auction house sold it to an anonymous buyer last month.

The New York Times reports according to documents it reviewed the mystery buyer was a little-known Saudi prince. Christie’s says it doesn’t comment on the identities of buyers or sellers without their permission.

The highest known sale price for any artwork had been $300 million (253 million euros), for Willem de Kooning’s painting “Interchange.”

Goulding joins Super Bowl week lineup

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Ellie Goulding and DJ Kygo have been announced as the latest acts to perform in Minnesota during a star-studded Super Bowl week.

The Grammy-nominated Goulding and Norwegian electronic dance music artist Kygo will headline at Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel on Friday, Feb. 2.

Other acts at Club Nomadic include The Chainsmokers on Thursday, Feb. 1, and Florida Georgia Line on Saturday, Feb. 3. A headliner for Club Nomadic’s Sunday event has not been announced.

Goulding and Kygo join a growing list of performers who will be in Minnesota during Super Bowl week. Others include Jennifer Lopez, who will perform at Nomadic Live! on Super Saturday Night. Sheila E., the Revolution and Morris Day & the Time will perform a Prince tribute as part of a series of free concerts.