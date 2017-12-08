ENTERTAINMENT BRIEFS

Ohio orchestra gets $8M donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Symphony Orchestra in Ohio has received an $8 million donation, the largest in the group’s history.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the orchestra received the donation from the estate of Anne Melvin. Melvin, a local philanthropist and supporter of the arts, died in December 2016.

In a statement Thursday, Melvin’s daughter says the symphony was “one of the great loves” of her mother’s life.

Denise Rehg, symphony executive director, says they knew Melvin had made provisions for the orchestra in her will but they did not know exactly how much.

She says the donation will help add to the symphony’s endowment that started last year. The endowment has raised a total of $12.8 million with the donation.

Rehg says their goal is to eventually reach $50 million.

Da Vinci painting heading to new Louvre

NEW YORK (AP) — A Leonardo da Vinci painting of Christ that sold in New York for a record $450 million (380 million euros) is heading to a museum in the United Arab Emirates.

The newly opened Louvre Abu Dhabi made the announcement Wednesday.

The 500-year-old painting is called “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World.” It’s one of fewer than 20 paintings by the Renaissance master known to exist and the only one in private hands. Christie’s auction house sold it to an anonymous buyer last month.

The New York Times reports according to documents it reviewed the mystery buyer was a little-known Saudi prince. Christie’s says it doesn’t comment on the identities of buyers or sellers without their permission.

The highest known sale price for any artwork had been $300 million (253 million euros), for Willem de Kooning’s painting “Interchange.”

Goulding joins Super Bowl week lineup

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Ellie Goulding and DJ Kygo have been announced as the latest acts to perform in Minnesota during a star-studded Super Bowl week.

The Grammy-nominated Goulding and Norwegian electronic dance music artist Kygo will headline at Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel on Friday, Feb. 2.

Other acts at Club Nomadic include The Chainsmokers on Thursday, Feb. 1, and Florida Georgia Line on Saturday, Feb. 3. A headliner for Club Nomadic’s Sunday event has not been announced.

Goulding and Kygo join a growing list of performers who will be in Minnesota during Super Bowl week. Others include Jennifer Lopez, who will perform at Nomadic Live! on Super Saturday Night. Sheila E., the Revolution and Morris Day & the Time will perform a Prince tribute as part of a series of free concerts.