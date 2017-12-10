ENTERTAINMENT BRIEFS

Accusations followed top gossip editor

NEW YORK (AP) — Gossip editor Dylan Howard faced sexual harassment accusations at another employer after leaving National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc. amid similar allegations 15 months earlier.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press showed former employees at gossip site Celebuzz said Howard asked female employees about their sex lives and once threw a sexual aid at another employee.

An April 2013 letter from an internal investigator said Howard violated Celebuzz’s sexual harassment policy. It did not specify what Howard did but described eight allegations against him.

AMI rehired Howard after he left Celebuzz.

Howard says of the allegations, “There is nothing here that has any truth to it.”

The AP previously reported that Howard was the subject of a 2012 investigation while at AMI. He called those allegations “baseless.”

Ohio orchestra gets $8M donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Symphony Orchestra in Ohio has received an $8 million donation, the largest in the group’s history.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the orchestra received the donation from the estate of Anne Melvin. Melvin, a local philanthropist and supporter of the arts, died in December 2016.

Melvin’s daughter says the symphony was “one of the great loves” of her mother’s life.

Denise Rehg, symphony executive director, says they knew Melvin had made provisions for the orchestra in her will but they did not know exactly how much.

She says the donation will help add to the symphony’s endowment that started last year. The endowment has raised a total of $12.8 million with the donation.

Rehg says their goal is to eventually reach $50 million.

Bolshoi to premiere Nureyev ballet

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s historical Bolshoi Theater is getting ready to premiere a ballet about dancer Rudolf Nureyev after the original opening was postponed and its director arrested. The production’s Moscow opening was canceled on short notice in July, raising concerns that the ballet’s frank treatment of Nureyev’s same-sex relationships had offended Russian authorities. The original director, Kirill Serebrennikov, was arrested in August on charges of embezzling more than $1 million in state funds. His arrest raised concerns about a possible return of Soviet-style arts repression. Serebrennikov’s productions have offended social conservatives in the past. Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin says the show opening Saturday is unchanged from the one that was canceled. Nureyev rose to fame with the Kirov Ballet before he defected to the United States in 1961. He died in 1993.

Da Vinci painting heading to new Louvre

NEW YORK (AP) — A Leonardo da Vinci painting of Christ that sold in New York for a record $450 million (380 million euros) is heading to a museum in the United Arab Emirates.

The newly opened Louvre Abu Dhabi made the announcement Wednesday.

The 500-year-old painting is called “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World.” It’s one of fewer than 20 paintings by the Renaissance master known to exist and the only one in private hands. Christie’s auction house sold it to an anonymous buyer last month.

The New York Times reports according to documents it reviewed the mystery buyer was a little-known Saudi prince. Christie’s says it doesn’t comment on the identities of buyers or sellers without their permission.

The highest known sale price for any artwork had been $300 million (253 million euros), for Willem de Kooning’s painting “Interchange.”

Goulding joins Super Bowl week lineup

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Ellie Goulding and DJ Kygo have been announced as the latest acts to perform in Minnesota during a star-studded Super Bowl week.

The Grammy-nominated Goulding and Norwegian electronic dance music artist Kygo will headline at Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel on Friday, Feb. 2.

Other acts at Club Nomadic include The Chainsmokers on Thursday, Feb. 1, and Florida Georgia Line on Saturday, Feb. 3. A headliner for Club Nomadic’s Sunday event has not been announced.

Goulding and Kygo join a growing list of performers who will be in Minnesota during Super Bowl week. Others include Jennifer Lopez, who will perform at Nomadic Live! on Super Saturday Night. Sheila E., the Revolution and Morris Day & the Time will perform a Prince tribute as part of a series of free concerts.