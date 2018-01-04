ENTERTAINMENT BRIEFS

Tyson breaks ground on pot ranch

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is becoming a California marijuana entrepreneur.

TheBlast.com reports that Tyson and partners on Dec. 20 broke ground on a plot for a cannabis resort in California City, a remote Mojave Desert town that’s about a 110-mile (177-kilometer) drive north of Los Angeles.

Partner Robert Hickman tells the website that the undeveloped lands are primed to be cultivated and that Tyson Ranch will be an oasis.

In a video of the event, California City Mayor Jennifer Wood thanks Tyson for his commitment to the community, saying the industry will provide medical marijuana to people in need, revenue, jobs and income for residents.

Calls and emails from The Associated Press to a Tyson representative and the mayor were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Weight Watchers makes deal with DJ Khaled

NEW YORK (AP) — Weight Watchers International climbed after it struck a deal with producer and recording artist DJ Khaled, who will represent the brand to millions of follows on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

DJ Khaled, whose Rihanna-featuring “Wild Thoughts” was one of 2017’s biggest hits, “will document his experience and progress on the new WW Freestyle program,” Weight Watchers said, “speaking candidly about how the program has given him the freedom and flexibility to make healthier choices while keeping up with his busy lifestyle.”

Financial terms were not disclosed. Former talk show host Oprah Winfrey owns a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers, and has appeared in ads saying she lost more than 40 pounds on the company plan while eating pasta and tacos.

Weight Watchers shares soared 25 percent in August after it reported strong second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year outlook. But since then the stock has largely treaded water. It reports fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 14.

On Tuesday Weight Watchers’ stock jumped 8 percent to $47.83.

Logan Paul apologizes again for suicide video

TOKYO (AP) — Logan Paul has issued a more extensive apology for posting a YouTube video showing what appeared to be a body in a Japanese forest known as a suicide destination.

The initial video he posted Sunday showed the prolific social media user trekking with friends in the Aokigahara forest near Mount Fuji. He seems aware the forest is sometimes chosen for suicides but is surprised to see what appears to be a body hanging from a tree.

Media reports say the video was viewed some 6 million times before being removed from Paul’s YouTube channel, a verified account with more than 15 million subscribers. Segments of the video were still appearing online Wednesday.

A storm of criticism followed, with commenters saying Paul seemed joking and disrespectful in the video and that his initial apology was inadequate.

In Paul’s initial apology, he said he had wanted to raise awareness about suicide and possibly save lives, and he denied his goal was to drive clicks to his social media content.

“I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m simply here to apologize,” he said on the more somber video apology uploaded on YouTube and Twitter late Tuesday. “None of us knew how to react or how to feel.”

Paul said he wanted to apologize to the internet, to all who saw the video and to those suffering mental illness and depression. “Most importantly, I want to apologize to the victim and his family.”

Ex-boxer accused of beating, biting man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Retired boxing champion Vinny Paz, whose comeback story after a car crash was dramatized in the 2016 film “Bleed for This,” has been accused of attacking a Rhode Island man and sending him to the hospital.

The 55-year-old former champ said he had been robbed and did what he had to do.

Providence police said they were called to a home early Tuesday morning. When officers arrived, witnesses told them Paz had accused a friend of stealing $16,000 and then assaulted him.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries including several broken teeth, a black eye and bite marks that drew blood. Witnesses told police that Paz left before police got there.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Paz on one count of felony assault later Tuesday.

“Bottom line is, I got robbed. And when that happens, you gotta do what you gotta do,” he said in a brief interview with WPRI-TV outside his home in Warwick, before getting into an SUV and being driven away.