ENTERTAINMENT BRIEFS

ESPN’s Nolan calls Trump ‘stupid’

NEW YORK (AP) — Katie Nolan co-hosted on Twitter the ESPN pregame show for an NFL game on Saturday, three days after using an expletive and calling President Donald Trump a “stupid person.”

Nolan appeared on Viceland’s “Desus & Mero” comedy show Wednesday night when she made the comment.

ESPN says in a statement Saturday that it “looked into the totality of Nolan’s comments.” The network adds that “they were inappropriate and we have addressed it with her.”

Nolan joined ESPN in October, moving from Fox Sports. Nolan co-hosted the NFL Wildcard Live show for ESPN on Twitter ahead of the Tennessee-Kansas City game on ESPN.

ESPN anchor Jemele Hill criticized Trump in tweets in September. She was suspended a month later for violating the network’s social media policy after tweets about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Bieber museum coming to singer’s hometown

STRATFORD, Ontario (AP) — Mementos from Justin Bieber’s formative years as an aspiring singer will go on display next month at a museum in his Canadian hometown of Stratford, Ontario.

“Steps to Stardom” opens at the Stratford Perth Museum on Feb. 18. The title is a reference to the young singer’s busking shows on the steps outside the local Avon Theatre.

The exhibit was put together by the museum’s curators in cooperation with Bieber’s grandparents, Diane and Bruce Dale, who gave them access to an extensive trove of items from the 23-year-old’s childhood and career.

Among the pieces set for display are Bieber’s Grammy Award, microphones, a hockey bag and personal letters including one from Michelle Obama.

Seeing Bieber’s childhood stomping grounds has been a highlight for many visitors to the small city for years.

Many Broadway shows half-off this month

NEW YORK (AP) — On Broadway, there might be a lot of snow right now, but there’s also a bargain.

Nineteen shows are participating in Broadway Week, in which two tickets go for the price of one. These special tickets will be for performances during Jan. 16-Feb. 4 only.

The participating shows are “A Bronx Tale,” ”Aladdin,” ”Anastasia,” ”Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” ”Chicago,” ”The Children,” ”Farinelli and the King,” ”Hello, Dolly!” ”John Lithgow: Stories by Heart,” ”Kinky Boots,” ”Latin History for Morons,” ”The Lion King,” ”Once on This Island,” ”The Parisian Woman,” ”The Phantom of the Opera,” ”The Play That Goes Wrong,” ”School of Rock,” ”SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Wicked.”

Man says Sajak told him to kill mother

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who reportedly believed “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak instructed him to kill his elderly mother has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a judge made the ruling Thursday in the murder case against 48-year-old Derrick Williams.

Defense attorney Brian Pierce says Williams believed he was getting messages from the TV game show when he heard his hometown mentioned. He thought Sajak was telling him to kill his mother when Sajak said, “Do it.”

Pierce says Williams was off his medication and “clearly was psychotic.”

Williams’ sister called 911 after discovering her mother’s body in December 2016 and told dispatchers her brother was mentally ill and likely responsible.

McNabb, Davis ousted from ESPN

NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis have been dismissed from ESPN following an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct while employed at NFL Network.

ESPN says in a statement Saturday “they are no longer working for us.” The pair worked for ESPN Radio and were taken off the air Dec. 12, pending an internal investigation.

McNabb and Davis, both former NFL players, were among seven men named in a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises filed in December by former NFL Network wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor.

According to the lawsuit, McNabb allegedly sent Cantor sexually explicit messages during his time at NFL Network. Davis is accused of making lewd comments.

Cantor worked at NFL Network for a decade until she was fired in October 2016. In the suit, she alleges age and sex discrimination, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and defamation.