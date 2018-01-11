ENTERTAINMENT BRIEFS

Pink to sing anthem at Super Bowl

(AP) — Pink is heading to the Super Bowl to sing the national anthem.

The NFL announced Monday that the pop star will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Justin Timberlake is set to headline the halftime show. The Super Bowl will air live on NBC.

Pink released her seventh studio album, “Beautiful Trauma,” in October. Its lead single, “What About Us,” is nominated for a Grammy this month.

The Grammy- and Emmy-winning singer’s hits include “So What,” ”Get the Party Started” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

Crawford recreates 1992 Pepsi ad

NEW YORK (AP) — Cindy Crawford is heading back to the Super Bowl: The model has recreated her iconic 1992 Super Bowl ad for Pepsi, now featuring her 18-year-old son.

Crawford recently filmed the commercial, which will debut at Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4. It includes her son, Presley Walker Gerber, as well as footage from Michael Jackson’s memorable Pepsi commercial.

The 51-year-old said she didn’t hesitate to recreate the ad 26 years later, especially since she was able to work with her son.

The new Super Bowl ad, dubbed “This Is The Pepsi,” is part of the company’s “Pepsi Generation” campaign honoring the brand’s 120-year history in pop culture.

The original features Crawford in a tank top and jean shorts — made from her own jeans she brought to the set that day — driving a Lamborghini and stopping at a gas station to buy a can of soda. She said she felt the 1992 spot “became such a classic for so many reasons.”

Rapper G-Eazy cancels deal with H&M

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — American rapper G-Eazy has cancelled a partnership with H&M after the Swedish clothing retailer was accused of racism over a promotional image of a black child dressed in a hoodie reading “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

The rapper, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, tweeted that he decided “our partnership needs to end” after seeing “the disturbing image,” joining singer The Weeknd, who has said he would end his ties with the company where he has a clothing line.

H&M reiterated Wednesday its “humble apologies,” adding “we have got this wrong.”

The retailer said in an email that “we completely understand and agree with the reactions by The Weeknd, G-Eazy and others.”

NBA star LeBron James and rapper Diddy were among those who earlier had responded with outrage.

Trump: ‘I’ll beat Oprah’ for president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Winfrey? No way, says political prognosticator Donald Trump.

“I’ll beat Oprah,” the president declared flatly at a White House meeting Tuesday — though he quickly added, “I don’t think she’s going to run.”

Asked about all the presidential speculation suddenly swirling around Winfrey, the typically pugilistic Trump steered clear of nasty nicknames and colorful insults while sizing up such a potential celebrity showdown.

“Oprah would be a lot of fun,” said Trump, who added that he knows her “very well.”

Trump appeared on Winfrey’s long-running talk show in 1988 and again with his family in 2011, during her final season.

Beckham launches L’Oreal men’s line

NEW YORK (AP) — David Beckham is following his wife into the beauty market with a label of his own for L’Oreal.

The soccer star married to fashion mogul Victoria Beckham will launch 21 men’s grooming products under the name House 99 on Feb. 1 in the United Kingdom, exclusively at Harvey Nichols stores. The products for beards, shaving, face, body, tattoos and hair will roll out to other retailers there and in 19 countries starting March 1, Women’s Wear Daily said Tuesday.

Beckham told a small number of journalists at a London news conference he chose the number 99 as a nod to a watershed year for him — “as a person, as a sportsman and I just became more mature because I had to (with) the birth of my first son, Brooklyn.”