ENTERTAINMENT BRIEFS

Underwood, Ludacis team up for Super Bowl song

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Carrie Underwood teamed up with Ludacris to co-write a new song, “The Champion,” which will open the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 airing on NBC.

The song and the accompanying video was released Friday. “The Champion,” also written by country songwriters Brett James and Chris DeStefano, will be incorporated into NBC Sports coverage of the 2018 Winter Games as well.

Underwood said in a statement that “our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives.”

Underwood has been performing the opening song for Sunday Night Football on NBC for the last five seasons.

Club Nomadic traveling venue cancelled

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — A traveling nightclub that was designed to bring VIP experiences to the Minneapolis area during the Super Bowl has been cancelled.

Club Nomadic had been building its venue in a parking lot at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake.

A company owned by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community says that as the Super Bowl approached, it determined it would be impossible to ensure that an event at Club Nomadic would meet the tribe’s “standards of quality.”

Most of the headline acts, including Gwen Stefani, Florida Georgia Line, The Chainsmokers and DJ Kygo, will instead perform inside Mystic Lake.

Dakota February Events, a limited liability company owned by the tribe, didn’t elaborate on the reason for the cancellation. Messages left with representatives for Nomadic Entertainment Group weren’t returned.

Wahlberg donates $1.5M film fee to Time’s Up

NEW YORK (AP) — Following an outcry over a significant disparity in pay between co-stars, Mark Wahlberg agreed Saturday to donate the $1.5 million he earned for reshoots for “All the Money in the World” to the sexual misconduct defense initiative Time’s Up.

Wahlberg said he’ll donate the money in the name of his co-star, Michelle Williams, who reportedly made less than $1,000 on the reshoots.

“I 100 percent support the fight for fair pay,” Wahlberg said in a statement.

Williams issued a statement Saturday, saying: “Today isn’t about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted.”

She noted that “it takes equal effort and sacrifice” to make a film.

“Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME (William Morris Endeavor) and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment.”

Wahlberg and his agency, William Morris Endeavor, donated $2 million to #Time’sUp, the legal defense fund founded in response to the #MeToo movement.

Harrod’s to remove Princess Diana memorial

LONDON (AP) — Harrods, the luxury London department store and tourist destination, is reportedly planning to remove a memorial to Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed.

British media, including The Times and the BBC, reported Saturday that the bronze statue will be returned to Dodi’s father, Mohammed Al Fayed, the Egyptian tycoon who previously owned Harrods.

The businessman commissioned the bronze statue depicting his son and Diana dancing after the two were killed in a Paris car crash in 1997.

The statue was installed in 2005 remained at Harrods after the Qatari royal family bought the store in 2010.

The news reports quoted Harrods managing director Michael Ward as saying that with a new Diana statue planned for Kensington Palace, it is the right time to return the one at the store to Al Fayed.