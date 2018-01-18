Entertainment briefs

Kim and Kanye welcome baby girl

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, via surrogate.

Kardashian West announced Tuesday on her app under the headline “We’re so in Love” that their third baby was born early Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The couple is “incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true,” Kardashian West says. She also thanked their surrogate’s doctors and nurses, adding that their kids North and Saint are “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Kardashian West did not reveal the new arrival’s name. It was unclear where the baby was born.

The reality star and makeup mogul suffered from placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening complication, during her two pregnancies.

Pharrell to open All-Star half-time show

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA announced Thursday that 11-time Grammy winner Pharrell and his hip-hop-rock band N.E.R.D will headline the halftime show at the 2018 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles next month.

Fergie, who has eight Grammys, will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to tip-off. Canadian rockers Barenaked Ladies will perform the national anthem of their home country.

The Feb. 18 game will air live at 8 p.m. Eastern on TNT from the Staples Center. It will be seen in more than 200 countries.

Pharrell and the band, which released its fifth studio album last month, will perform a medley of chart-topping hits. Fergie released her second full-length album, “Double Dutchess,” and a companion visual album in September. She is a host of the new Fox show “The Four: Battle for Stardom.”

Kevin Hart will open the night.

Rodman enters rehab after DUI arrest

The agent for former NBA star Dennis Rodman says the Hall of Famer has checked into an alcohol rehabilitation center after a weekend DUI arrest.

Rodman’s agent, Darren Prince, tells The Associated Press that Rodman checked into Turning Point Rehabilitation Center in Paterson, New Jersey, on Wednesday to deal with his longtime struggle with alcoholism.

Rodman was arrested in Southern California late Saturday on suspicion of DUI after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Newport Beach police say Rodman failed field sobriety and breath tests.

This is Rodman’s second time in rehab. He spent three weeks at Turning Point in 2014 after returning from North Korea, where he organized an exhibition basketball game involving retired NBA players for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Rodman said he needed to decompress from the trip.

Battery charge against ‘Glee’ star dropped

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (AP) — A domestic battery charge against an actress on the former hit show “Glee” has been dismissed in West Virginia.

WCHS-TV reports that the case against 30-year-old Naya Rivera ended after her husband decided not to seek prosecution.

An order was filed Friday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Rivera was arrested Nov. 25 for domestic battery in Chesapeake after Ryan Keith Dorsey told a deputy that Rivera struck him in the head and face.

Agency spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys said the two were arguing over their child and Dorsey didn’t require medical attention.

Rivera was released after being arraigned.

She is known for playing Santana Lopez on “Glee.” Dorsey is also an actor and has appeared on shows including “Pitch” and “Nashville.”