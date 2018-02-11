ENTERTAINMENT BRIEFS

Cattrall to Parker: You’re not my friend

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Cattrall has a message for Sarah Jessica Parker: Spare me your sympathy.

Cattrall lashed out Saturday at her former “Sex and the City” co-star after Parker expressed her condolences over the death of Cattrall’s brother, Chris.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote on Instagram. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years.

Cattrall’s brother was found dead last week. He was 55.

Radio host suspended for racial stereotype

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston sports radio host who impersonated a sports agent on air using a stereotyped Asian accent has been suspended for five days.

Radio station WEEI says in a statement it doesn’t support host Christian Fauria’s “insensitive and ill-conceived attempt at humor.” The former tight end for the New England Patriots was impersonating athletic agent Don Yee when he used the racially charged accent on his weekday show Friday.

Fauria says he “made a horrible attempt at humor” and supports the station’s decision to discipline him.

Yee is of Chinese descent but was born in Sacramento, California. He represents athletes including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and receiver Julian Edelman.

Cleveland officials seek home for Superman statue

CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials in Cleveland are searching for a new site to land a statue of Superman.

The Plain Dealer reports city officials, the statue committee and sculptor David Deming met this week to discuss the location change. Officials originally planned to put the Man of Steel near the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum but the site is no longer available.

Deming’s 4,000-pound (1,814-kilogram), 10-foot-long (3-meter) statue includes a tribute to Superman creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The Cleveland pair created the legendary comic book character in the 1930s.

Committee member Michael Olszewski says he’s confident the group will find a home for the statue that’s better than the original site. Possible spots include Edgewater Park along Lake Erie and Cleveland’s cultural center, University Circle.

Award-winning composer dies at 48

NEW YORK (AP) — Johann Johannsson, an award-winning composer and producer who combined classical sounds and modern electronics on the acclaimed soundtracks to “The Theory of Everything” and “Sicario,” has died at age 48.

His manager Tim Husom announced that Johannsson was found dead Friday in his Berlin apartment. More details were not immediately available.

Rosalie Voss, who runs the European office of Redbird Music, told The Associated Press that the cause of death was currently unknown and that police were investigating.

Johannsson is survived by a daughter in Copenhagen, Denmark and family in Iceland.

A native of Reykjavík, Iceland who started out as a rock guitarist, Johannsson won a Golden Globe and received Grammy and Oscar nominations for his score for “The Theory of Everything,” the 2014 film starring Eddie Redmayne as physicist Stephen Hawking.

Johannsson also received an Oscar nomination for the 2015 movie “Sicario.” His score for “Arrival,” a 2016 release, brought him Golden Globe, BAFTA and Grammy nominations. Last year, he worked with Darren Aronofsky on “Mother!” which starred Jennifer Lawrence.

Johannsson also recorded several albums of his own, including “Fordlandia” and “Orphee.”