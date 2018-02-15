ENTERTAINMENT BRIEFS

Partygoer steals $4.5M statue’s thumb

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities say a Delaware man snapped a selfie before stealing part of a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.

According to an arrest affidavit filed Friday, 24-year-old Michael Rohana was attending an Ugly Sweater Party at the Franklin Institute Dec. 21 when he entered the “Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor” exhibit.

Authorities say Rohana took photos while posing next to a statue known as “The Cavalryman,” and then snapped off the statue’s left thumb.

Museum staff noticed the missing thumb Jan. 8, and the FBI traced it to Rohana five days later. It is unclear if he has legal representation.

A museum spokeswoman says the statue will be repaired. She says a security contractor did not follow standard procedures the night of the alleged theft.

Radio host fired after sexual remarks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts for sexual comments he made about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on another station.

Program director Jeremiah Crowe of KNBR-AM said in a statement Wednesday that host Patrick Connor has been fired.

On Tuesday, on the Barstool Sports network on SiriusXM, Connor called Kim “fine as hell” along with more vulgar sexual comments, then said “the countdown is on” until Kim’s 18th birthday.

Connor apologized on Twitter, calling his comments “inappropriate.”

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, without referring directly to Connor, said on Twitter that his network sometimes misses the mark with humor, but “crybabies” will not dictate its actions.

Kim, of Torrance, California, won gold in Women’s Halfpipe Tuesday at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Westminster winner makes Broadway debut

NEW YORK (AP) — America’s new top dog became best in a Broadway show.

Flynn the bichon frise took quite a victory lap on Valentine’s Day, hours after he won the Westminster Kennel Club dog show at Madison Square Garden.

The white powder puff’s tour of the town finished Wednesday night with a walk-on part in the Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots.”

Flynn drew hearty applause when he strolled on stage with handler Bill McFadden at the start of the show. Actor Daniel Stewart Sherman was alongside them and didn’t need to introduce the special guests — the audience quickly caught on after seeing the champion’s big purple and gold ribbon.

“It doesn’t matter what I say once they see the dog. They’ll go crazy,” Sherman said during a quick put-in rehearsal an hour before the curtain.

After being picked late Tuesday night over nearly 2,900 other dogs in 202 breeds and varieties, Flynn was up early and on the go with McFadden. They appeared on “Good Morning America” and “Fox & Friends” before heading over to “The View.”

Also part of the dog’s docket: The traditional steak lunch at famed eatery Sardi’s and trips up the Empire State Building, Top of the Rock and the One World Observatory.

Flynn is nearly 6 and already had a musical theatre background. His full champion’s name includes All I Care About Is Love — the lyrics sung by character Billy Flynn in the popular show “Chicago.”

Diver, husband expecting first child

LONDON (AP) — British diver Tom Daley and screenwriter husband Dustin Lance Black have announced that they are to become parents.

The couple is pictured in an Instagram photo Wednesday holding a picture from a baby scan.

A spokesman for Daley confirmed that “Tom and Dustin are thrilled to share that they are expecting their first child in 2018.”

Daley, 23, and Black, 43, announced their engagement in 2015 with an announcement in the Times of London, and wed last year.

Daley has competed at three Olympic Games and won gold in the 10-meter platform event at the 2017 world diving championships.

Black is an American screenwriter and director who won an Academy Award in 2008 for his screenplay for “Milk,” a biopic of gay-rights campaigner Harvey Milk.