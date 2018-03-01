ENTERTAINMENT BRIEFS

NY museum now charging non-residents

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Metropolitan Museum is now charging a mandatory $25 entrance fee to most adult visitors who don’t live in New York state.

The new policy, announced in January, took effect Thursday.

Entrance will remain free for children under 12 and pay-what-you-wish for students in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Students living outside the tri-state area will be charged $12 and seniors $17.

People from all over the world had been able to come to the museum for nearly nothing since its founding in 1870. But the number of people willing to pay a suggested donation of $25 dropped off substantially in recent years.

The New York Times says that initially, New York residents who show up without proper identification will be asked to bring it next time.

Keith Jackson to be honored at Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Keith Jackson’s life will be celebrated at the Rose Bowl on April 15, with several of the late college football announcer’s former broadcasting colleagues taking part.

The event is open to the public.

Jackson died Jan. 12 at age 89.

Among the scheduled speakers are Dan Fouts, Bob Griese, Todd Harris and Lynn Swann, who worked in the broadcast booth with Jackson. Former UNLV football coach Harvey Hyde and former Washington State quarterback Jason Gesser also will speak. Tim Brant, who worked with Jackson at ABC, will preside.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation is raising money to erect a statue of Jackson at the historic stadium, where he called the annual New Year’s Day game 15 times. The stadium’s broadcast center was renamed in his honor in 2015.

In lieu of flowers, Jackson’s widow, Turi Ann, and family have suggested donations to the statue project and the Keith and Turi Jackson Excellence Fund at Washington State, where Jackson graduated in 1954.

Meghan McCain: Trump attack ‘hurtful’

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. John McCain’s daughter Meghan says it was incredibly hurtful to see President Trump talk about her father at a conservative conference last week, where the president talked about how McCain derailed last year’s bill to repeal his predecessor’s health care law.

“The View’ co-host Meghan McCain said Wednesday on that show that she had talked with Trump last year and was led to believe the attacks on her father would end. She says she was naive to believe that.

Her mother, Cindy, was also on the show and says Americans need more compassion from their leaders and not bullying. She says she’s tired of it.

The Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee is battling brain cancer.

Spacey Foundation in UK shuts down

LONDON (AP) — The Kevin Spacey Foundation U.K. has decided to shut down because of the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against the Academy Award winning actor.

The foundation said on its website Tuesday that its trustees have concluded the work of the foundation “is no longer viable.”

The foundation helped identify young artists and provide them with training and resources as they developed careers.

Spacey has strong connections to Britain, where he served as artistic director of the Old Vic theater for 11 years. The theater said in November that it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior by Spacey.

Police in London said in January they were investigated three allegations of sexual assault against the former “House of Cards” star.

The foundation says it will cease operations Wednesday.