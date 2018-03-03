Casserole, oatmeal bars and other ‘stuff’

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Yoder household is a busy one these days as they adjust to the arrival of newborn Elijah Courage who arrived as a healthy baby on Valentine’s Day. Gloria is taking this week off to continue to adjust to the new routine and she will be returning next week to fill us in on how life has changed. Meanwhile, we know recipes are the backbone of this column, so we are re-running some reader fan favorites that you might have missed. We’ll start with “Stuff!” Enjoy! — Kevin Williams, Amish Cook editor

STUFF

Brown 1 1 /2 pounds hamburger, sausage, or venision

Potatoes

Cabbage

Carrots

Peas

Onions

Cheese and or gravy

In a large skillet, brown the hamburger. Layer raw veggies on top of meat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spread gravy or cheese over top. Cover and simmer on low until veggies are tender.

GOLD RUSH BRUNCH CASSEROLE

1 pound sausage or ham

1/4 cup chopped onions

8 eggs, scrambled or fried and seasoned

1 ½ cups shredded cheese (whatever kind you prefer)

4 cups hash browns

2 tablespoons parsley

1 quart cheese sauce

Instructions

1. Layer in a 9 x 13 cake pan in order given.

2. Be free to use your imagination, adding items such as bacon, pepperoni, or peppers.

3. Cover with cheese sauce (recipe below) and bake at 350 for 25-30 mins.

CHEESE SAUCE

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

1 3/4 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon seasoning salt

8 ounces Velveeta cheese

1 cup sour cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Melt butter, add flour, whisk together adding milk and salt. Cook until thickened. Reduce heat and add cheese and sour cream.

HEAVENLY OATMEAL BARS

2 cups oatmeal

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 cup butter

1/2 cup coconut (optional)

Mix until crumbly. Reserve 1 ½ cups crumbs. Press remaining crumbs into a 9 x 13” pan. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes.

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 can sweetened condensed milk

Mix together. Spread on baked crust.

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup M & Ms

Sprinkle on top of peanut butter mixture. Spread reserved crumbs on top. Bake an additional 20 minutes or until golden brown.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_amish-cook-logofz.jpg

By Gloria Yoder

Readers can write or visit Gloria at 10437 E. 300th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427.

Readers can write or visit Gloria at 10437 E. 300th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427.