Tipp kicks off summer concert series

TIPP CITY — The Community Night Summer Concert Series begins ts 27th season in downtown Tipp City at 7 p.m. Friday, June 1, with a concert featuring folk singer Scott Lee and bluegrass band Berachah Valley. The concert will be held on North Second Street at Main Street.

Scott Lee is a folk singer and songwriter from Troy who performs old-time, bluegrass, Irish folk songs, blues, and cowboy tunes. He brings to the stage his own style and spin on these classic standards using various picking styles on guitar and a vocal style reminiscent of Hank Williams Sr. His personal life experiences inspired 16 original songs on his new album, “Self Reflections.”

Berachah Valley is predominantly a female harmony bluegrass band from the Dayton region. Formed in 2005, they play bluegrass, Americana, country, and gospel music. Their music is influenced by the recordings of The Isaacs, The Forbes Family, Emmylou Harris, The Whites and others. They have three albums that mix bluegrass gospel with their own original songs. The recording of their song “Old Kentucky” was No. 1 on the Bluegrass Jamboree charts for four weeks.

Community Night is a hometown tradition and is held the first Friday of the month June through September. Bring a lawn chair and join with friends and community for a little fun and relaxation. In case of bad weather, the concert will be cancelled. For more information call 667-3696.