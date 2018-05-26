Annual cemetery walk set

TIPP CITY —The annual “If Tombstones Could Talk” cemetery walk that helps current Tipp City residents connect with the residents of the past will be held Saturday, June 3.

The free event is sponsored by the Tippecanoe Historical Society and will be at Maple Hill Cemetery on South Hyatt Street in Tipp City from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. The rain date will be June 10, same times.

The event features presentation about the lives and times of various Tipp Citians throughout the city’s history. As participants move to each presentation, they will also tour the cemetery.

The historical figures profiled this year include John Purcell and Dorothy Purcell portrayed by Jim and Denise Hooper, Thomas Hartley portrayed by Ron Re, Miss Mae Messick portrayed by Susan Furlong and Edna Messick portrayed by Marilee Lake, Miss Ann Keppel portrayed by Pam Liebhard and Mary Kyle Michael portrayed by her niece Kate Johnsen.

This year’s locations are a little scattered, but participants are welcome to drive from spot to spot. Participants must be sure to leave the driveways open for passing traffic. Maps will be available with the location of each presentation.

For more information, call Susie Spitler at (937) 698-6798 or Gordon Pittenger at (937) 667-3051.