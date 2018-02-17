Hats from the heart

Provided photo

As part of Heart Health Month in February, First United Methodist Church of Troy donated hand-made red hats for infants at UVMC. Pictured from left are Pam Sturtz, church faith community nurse, presenting the infant hats to UVMC representatives Hannah Winters, associate nurse manager; Jenny Dietz, nurse educator; Becky Elifritz, UVMC Foundation; Jane Pierce, Clinical Nurse Specialist; and Wendy Reese, nurse manager.