Seminar on understanding strokes upcoming

TIPP CITY — Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, invite the community to join Dr. Rebecca Hayworth for her presentation titled “Grandma Had a What? Understanding Stroke.” This free educational seminar will take place on Wednesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. at SpringMeade Health Center.

Dr. Hayworth is a physiatrist who practices in Troy with her father, Dr. James Hoover, at Rehab Med H and H. She attended Wright State University where she obtained a bachelor of science in Psychology with a concentration in Behavioral Neuroscience. She went to The Ohio State University for medical school. She completed her internship in Preliminary Medicine at Riverside Methodist Hospital, before returning to Ohio State to complete her Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency, serving as a chief resident her final year. She enjoys seeing patients at her outpatient clinic in Troy, as well as in the inpatient rehab unit at Upper Valley Medical Center. Beginning April 1, 2018, Dr. Hayworth will be the new rehabilitation medical director at SpringMeade Health Center.

This seminar is a free event and is open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. Seating is limited, so reservations are needed by calling Jamie Edgell at (937) 667-7500.

Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center are affiliates of Premier Health, offer short-term rehab services and long-term care, including memory care, and accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance. Koester Pavilion is located between Piqua and Troy on the campus of Upper Valley Medical Center, and. SpringMeade Health Center is located in Tipp City. To learn more about Koester Pavilion, call 937-440-7663 or visit on the web at www.koesterpavilion.com. To learn more about SpringMeade Health Center, please call 937-667-7500 or visit on the web at www.springmeadehealthcenter.com.

Rehab Med H and H has offices in Troy and Sidney for consultations. The Troy office is located at 998 S. Dorset Rd., Suite 104, and the Sidney location is at 1027 Fair Road. For more information about Dr. Hayworth’s services, call 332-8843.