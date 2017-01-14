It Happened Years Ago

25 Years Ago: January 15-21, 1992

Piqua – Edison Community College is pleased to announce the creation of a new scholarship for students at the school. The William Hart Pitsenbarger Memorial Scholarship was initiated by Mr. Pitsenbarger’s parents, Frank and the late Irene Pitsenbarger, when they gave $50,000 to the college. William Pitsenbarger was a 1962 graduate of Piqua High School, who was 21 years old when he was killed during active service in Vietnam. He was posthumously awarded the Air Force Cross, the first enlisted man to be awarded the medal. Pitsenbarger saved numerous fellow soldiers by evacuating them to safety while under fire, but he remained behind to assist those who were wounded before he was killed. The scholarship was a way for his parents to assist others in completing their dream of a college education, which was a goal their son never completed. (Columnist’s Note: William Pitsenbarger’s medal was later upgraded to a Congressional Medal of Honor. The scholarship was set up to award two students per year with $1200 each.)

50Years Ago: January 15-21, 1967

Troy – Biographical information about Miss Sally Hogle, of Troy, was included in the 1966 edition of “Outstanding Young Women of America.” Miss Hogle is the daughter of Mrs. Berton Hogle and the late Dr. Hogle. The annual volume is a compilation of the names of 6,000 women, between the ages of 21 and 35, and highlights their accomplishments. Miss Hogle is currently a sixth grade teacher in the Oakood School District. She has also taught in Troy and Lima, Peru. Miss Hogle, who has travelled extensively, has visited almost every country in the world and has not hesitated to share her experiences with service groups and other organizations.

75 Years Ago: January 15- 21, 1942

Troy – In Monday night’s meeting, the City Council authorized the expenditure of $1,500 for the erection of a belfry and the reinstallation of the old fire bell and renovation of an office on the second floor for Service & Safety Director John F. Porter. The fire bell will be used in emergencies as an alert warning. (Columnist’s Note: This is an interesting story which needs more research. In 1936, the tower, clock and bell were removed from the top of City Hall. It is known that the tower and bell were never put back in place, so it is not known if the office renovation cost more than expected or if the council just reversed their decision. The old bell is now displayed in front of Troy Fire Station No. 1 on E. Race St.)

100 Years Ago: January 15-21, 1917

(Columnist’s Note: Thomas C. Harbaugh was a well-known local poet and dime novelist a century ago. From time-to-time, one of the local newspapers printed his poetry. Harbaugh was born in Maryland in 1849, but lived most of his life in Casstown. He died in Miami County in 1924. Here is his poem from the week of January 15, 1917. Punctuation is original, but I have added hyphens to indicate line breaks for cadence.)

The Hickory Switches

“How well I remember the hickory switches — The school masters wielded in days long ago; They mended some morals that needed much mending — And started the tears as fell blow after blow; And there was Ben Antrim who put a few shingles — Inside of his trousers to deaden the pain; But down came the gad with remarkable power — And Ben never tried his invention again; The old hick’ry switches, the long supple switches — I try to forget them, but it is in vain. And when we played truant we knew what was coming , Disaster we read in old Patterson’s mien, And when he reached up for old hick’ry switches — we looked at each other nor courted the scene; For he had an arm that was mailed with great power, He wielded the switches we brought him in packs, The girls they would giggle away in the corners, To see how we squirmed when we stood on the racks; The keen cutting switches, the old hick’ry switches, The merciless switches that dusted our backs! Some fellow once wrote of the old oaken bucket — That hung in the well, and of it would sing; Tho’ he had some morals, I doubt me if ever — He felt, when a schoolboy, the hickories sting; He missed an experience that clings like a brother — To the days that have vanished when schoolboys were we; We danced a new dance when the old hick’ry switches — Came down with a vim that was fearful to see; The long wiry switches, the busy old switches, They passed long ago in the land of the free. The old days are over, and discipline’s milder, Education is now on a loftier plane, The boy smokes his cigarette just round the corner, With never a fear of the gad and its pain; Our lickings were earned in the times that have fitted, As many a back can at present attest; We stifled our groans ere forty strokes ended, But it was a miserable failure at best; The old hick’y switches, the well-managed switches, Sometimes I regret they have laid them to rest.”

Courtesy of Troy-Miami County Local History Library City Hall before the tower, clock and bell were removed in 1936.

By Patrick D. Kennedy Archivist

Patrick D. Kennedy is archivist at the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy. He may be contacted by calling (937) 335-4082 or sending an email to pkennedy@tmcpl.org

