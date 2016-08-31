Hauler named CMO at UVMC

TROY — Jennifer Hauler, D.O., has been named vice president of Medical Affairs and chief medical officer for Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC). In this role, she is responsible for oversight of UVMC performance improvement/utilization management and all medical staff related issues.

A lifelong resident of Tipp City, Dr. Hauler received her doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. She also completed a master of business administration degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. She is board certified in family medicine and emergency medicine.

Dr. Hauler is a certified paramedic and paramedic instructor and currently serves as medical director of the Troy and Vandalia fire departments. She previously served as medical director of the Huber Heights Emergency Department and as vice chair of family medicine at Grandview Hospital. She is past president of the Dayton District Academy of Osteopathic Medicine and secretary/treasurer of the Ohio Osteopathic Association.

“We are excited to have Dr. Hauler join the executive leaders within UVMC and Premier Health in helping to shape, guide and direct the overall quality and medical staff initiatives of UVMC,” said Becky Rice, UVMC president and CEO. “I am confident that Dr. Hauler’s talent and experience will contribute much in serving our patients and the community.”

“Dr. Hauler has a personal commitment to embrace the new challenges in health care, to lead, equip, and encourage physicians and all caregivers to succeed in the art and science of caring for our patients,” said Tammy Lundstrom, Premier Health chief medical officer.