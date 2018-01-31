Businesses thanked for help with fundraiser

To The Editor:

On behalf of the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter, I would like to thank the following businesses for their support of our recent FFA Alumni Basket Bingo fundraiser. We appreciate their continued support of Agricultural Education and the members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Our appreciation goes to: Bell Insurance/Mark and Debi Bell, Don Gostomsky Trucking, Foundation Excavating, Goin’ Postal, Jay and Jill Benham, Joe Johnson Chevrolet, Ken’s Plumbing, Koverman-Dickerson-Staley Insurance, Lena Ag Center, McVety Realty/Ryan Havenar Auctioneer, Miami Valley Feed and Grain, Mobile Sanitation Solutions, Schirbyz Party Rental, TC Holzen Excavating, Yingst Farms, and Sroufe Painting.

Their game sponsorship helped make the day successful for both the Alumni and the participants. We thank these businesses for their donation and the many community members that attended the event so that the FFA Alumni can support the many leadership and personal growth activities that the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter participates in.

— Les Kinder, President

Miami East FFA Alumni