How will you know?

Advertise your home for sale and buyers will come … or will they? How can you tell a buyer from a prospect or a prospect from a “tire-kicker”? All may respond to your ad.

Consider a vital service offered by real estate agents. They know how to “qualify” those who respond to ads, signs, and other marketing promotions. They perform a critical screening process that eliminates inconvenience and wasted time.

As a buffer between sellers and buyers, agents ask questions about motivation to make a purchase, and the financial ability to complete it. They ask about income, time on the job, reasons for making a purchase, and have prospects pre-qualified by a reputable, local mortgage lender, before ever showing your home.

Amazing things happen when you are represented by an agent. Your home is shown to qualified prospects. Unmotivated tire-kickers are virtually eliminated. Showings are by appointment, usually with reasonable notice. Prospects tend to be serious and ready to make a decision. Homes sell more quickly with fewer frustrating delays.

Why is representation so important? The most motivated, ready-to-buy, financially capable buyers prefer working with an agent who shows them properly priced, suitable properties. The unmotivated and unqualified time-wasters avoid contact with sales agents and prefer to prey on For Sale By Owners. Which would you prefer to have as a potential buyer for your home?

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

