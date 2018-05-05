Don’t hesitate to negotiate

What’s the most important goal behind an Offer To Purchase? Agreement! How do buyers and sellers achieve that goal? Negotiation! And yet the term “negotiation” often sends people running for the door, because they believe that negotiation is simply another word for conflict.

Nor true! Negotiation is a golden opportunity for everyone involved to get what they want — the sale or purchase of a home. Of course, it’s critical to have a good idea beforehand about what you want, and an indicator of a successful intermediary is a strong desire to understand the wants and needs of the both parties as well. It isn’t going to be a happy experience unless both parties understand that there needs to be both give and take in the negotiations. Neither side is going to get everything they want, but they need to get enough to feel that it’s a good deal.

This is where years of experience in the real estate business can really make a difference, because real estate is not really about houses and condos — it’s about people! What other profession can you think of that relies so heavily on mutual agreement and satisfaction between two parties?

If you’re selling or offering to buy a property, you can benefit from representation by an agent who is a good listener and a good communicator and of course, a great negotiator. Someone who has the ability to see the big picture in this real estate transaction is worth their weight in gold. Real estate is all about relationships, and the best way to foster a good relationship is through honesty. So never be afraid to voice your wishes and concerns to your agent who is working to make your dreams come true.

Locating a buyer for your home or helping you find your dream home can be challenging at times. The buyer for your home may need a bit of help in resolving some issues with the purchase. You may need some advice and guidance on the purchase of that dream home. Once you’ve found what you’re looking for, let an experience professional make sure you get it!

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_HENNE-KATHY.jpg

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.