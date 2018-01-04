A snow-covered tour of the Miami County Park District’s Greenville Falls Scenic Preserve

COVINGTON – One of the Miami County Park District treasures is Greenville Falls Scenic Preserve near Covington.

The park has two access sites, one off Covington-Gettysburg Road and another off Rangeline Road.

The park is most known for the falls, located along Greenville Creek. The Covington-Gettysburg parking area has trails that lead to a falls overlook.

For those who wish to do a bit of hiking, the Rangeline Road parking area, located just south of the DP&L electric substation, trails wind there way through the woods to the river. Along the way are the remains of one of the county’s first power manufacturing sluces and the foundation of an original ice house, used to store ice cut from the river for later use.

The river just below the falls is a well-known fishing hole during warmer months.

During the winter, the park offers scenic views such as large icicles, some as long as 20 feet in length form under the overhanging rock ledges.

A short distance above the falls is the remains of a wooden dam that once helped to control the waters of Greenville Creek.